In a statement released earlier this afternoon, University Park Undergraduate Association president Zachary McKay and vice president Lexy Pathickal called on the Department of Education to expand the recently changed federal Title IX guidelines concerning sexual assault on college campuses.

They wrote that the recently altered language of the guidelines, which now state that perpetrators of sexual assault will be held accountable for "severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive" acts, can be interpreted to exclude cases of rape.

McKay and Pathickal also stated that they believe a uniform definition of consent is "integral to ensure fair treatment of all within the student conduct process" and that off-campus assaults should be addressed with "rigor and persistence."

The recently reworked Final Rule on Title IX puts forward a far stricter set of criteria for addressing sexual assault and harassment on college campuses than the previous Obama-era guidelines did.

“It must be the responsibility of educational institutions like Penn State to actively combat rape culture on college campuses and address acts of violence that they should ‘reasonably know about,’” the statement said.

