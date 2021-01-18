As Americans prepared to watch Congress certify the electoral vote on Jan. 6, rioters stormed into the United States Capitol Building, attempting to prevent the tallying of the votes following a speech from President Donald Trump.

Like many other politicians across the country, Penn State political organization leaders condemned the riots at the Capitol.

Jacob Klipstein, president of College Democrats, called the riot an “attempted coup by rioters and domestic terrorists.”

“[The rioters’] goal was to overturn the results of the democratic election,” Klipstein (senior-political science, history and jewish studies) said. “We went through a process, it went through every legal challenge possible and Joe Biden ended up the winner.”

Kliptein said Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), as well as various members of the House of Representatives, are responsible for the riot due to their rhetoric since the election.

“You may not think that speech can cause violence, because it is not directly violent, but [it has] repercussions,” Klipstein said. “We saw that it boiled over into people breaking into the United States Capitol and beating a police officer to death.”

Klipstein said he supports the impeachment of Trump, because the president was directly at fault, and that Hawley and Cruz, as well as the representatives, should be censured and expelled.

“In the aftermath of the election, Trump was using very specific terminology that could have only led to this result,” Klipstein said. “Saying the election was stolen, the results [weren’t] legitimate [and] Democrats are evil. Those lies started with him.”

Although Klipstein said Trump’s ban from various social media sites in the aftermath of the riot was necessary, he remains tentative when it comes to a future of censorship.

“In the past, when [social media] steps on speech it's a lot of left-wing speech, but the ideas and violence these guys have been spreading on the internet cannot be allowed to grow,” Klipstein said.

Trevor Grim, president of Turning Point USA, strongly condemned the riot and called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“The raiding of the Capitol was an insurrection,” Grim (senior-engineering science) said. “It was despicable, disgusting and un-American.”

Grim believes Trump’s “overwhelmingly false” claims about the election results created a situation for the riot but was not the direct cause.

“I think the president is responsible for the environment that created the possibility of the raid, but I don’t think he was responsible for the raid itself,” Grim said. “Trump didn’t say anything remotely close to what [the rioters] did.”

Grim said there has been some hypocrisy in condemning rioting over the last year on the Democratic party’s part, however. He said Democrats have been “pretty hypocritical” on the issue of riots.

“Pretty much every Republican came out after the Capitol riots very strong and consistent in condemning the protests while the Democrats were left standing still during last summer when there were riots going on in virtually every city,” Grimm said.

Grim said Trump’s impeachment will only divide the country more as it is purely symbolic, noting that the Democratic party has tried to impeach Trump over a dozen times the last four years.

Before 2021, Trump had only been impeached in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“I think that the Democrats and the media are using rhetoric they disagree with — weaponizing that — to excuse their long pursuit of impeachment,” Grim said.

In response to Trump’s ban from social media sites, Grim said all Americans, including both the left and the right, should be “concerned.”

“When some of the biggest companies in the world say they are going to eliminate a certain viewpoint from being accessed by the majority of the public, that is a very dangerous thing,” Grim said. “Free speech is a valuable thing and essentially the cornerstone of our democracy.”

Jordan Clark, president of College Republicans, labeled the riot as “political violence.”

“Penn State College Republicans condemns political violence of any kind, and this is no exception,” Clark (senior-telecommunications) said. “Anyone that broke a law on that day should be fully prosecuted.”

Clark said it’s hard to give responsibility to one group or person in particular for the event.

“They appeared to be Trump supporters, but there is also rumor of Antifa involvement. I am interested to see how the investigation pans out,” Clark said. “As I said before, regardless of their political affiliation or any other demographic, they should be fully prosecuted.”

Clark said he wasn’t satisfied with Trump's response to the riot but does not blame him for the violence that occured.

“As someone who has been a supporter of President Trump for over four years, I was very disappointed by his response to the events,” Clark said. “His words prior to the events may have riled up the crowd, but President Trump made it very clear that they should demonstrate peacefully.”

Like Grim, Clark believes impeachment to have been the wrong course of action and thinks it may lead to more unrest.

“I do not believe that impeachment is a good idea,” Clark said. “Whether he deserves it or not, it is a moot point. Unfortunately, I believe impeachment will only lead to further political violence by far-right supporters of his.”

With Republicans discussing the future of their party, Clark believes they must unify.

“The Republican party will [need to] unify and look on to 2022 and 2024,” Clark said. “In 2024, we will find a presidential candidate that has an ‘America first’ perspective and the ability to carry out ‘America first’ ideologies.”

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.