As Penn State seniors prepare for Halloween, one memory from Halloween’s past lingers on their minds — the clown sightings of 2016.

In October 2016, there were several reported clown sightings throughout Penn State’s campus and downtown, which Penn State Police never confirmed. The sightings corresponded with a national trend of people dressing up as clowns in order to scare people.

Members of the current senior class were freshmen at the time, and this strange occurrence on campus was one that they will never forget.

In response to rumors of the clown sighting, dozens of students "rioted" around campus in a desperate search for the alleged clown.

Michael Willis went to the rally on Old Main lawn for the clown, and his involvement in the event was memorable for many who attended for his speech, overall enthusiasm and how he wrote “f*** that clown” on his chest.

Willis (senior-civil engineering ) said his involvement was very "in the moment."

“I didn’t think much of it, but then I biked past my friends who were dressed up and armed with hockey sticks telling me that they were going to get the clown,” Willis said. “By the time I got back to my dorm, everyone had flooded to Pollock, I had no idea what was going on so I decided to participate.”

From Pollock, things moved to Old Main — where the real event started.

“We were all doing our thing around Pollock for a while and then somebody shouted ‘Old Main!’ and naturally, all of us sprinted to Old Main,” Willis said. “I happened to be one of the first people there, so I got to be high up on the steps.”

Willis gave a memorable speech that night, which was also spur of the moment.

“I told my friend that someone should give a speech and he immediately decided to start the speech chant. Everybody quieted down, and I improvised,” Willis said.

In the speech, Willis united attendees against the clown.

"No matter where you come from, no matter your color, your religion or creed, no matter who you're voting for, we can all agree on one thing," Willis said, "f*** that clown."

The police were monitoring the rally, but never had to intervene or stop the event, as Willis said they never posed any actual harm.

The “wholesome nature,” according to Willis, was his favorite part of the whole event.

“It was a Monday night, everybody was sober and just wanted to have fun,” Willis said. “It was great, it was an excuse for a bunch of freshmen to be rowdy together and have fun.”

Kevin Allen was not as involved with the rally as Willis was, but will never forget how exhilarated students were over the event.

“The tunnels of East Halls, people were climbing and standing on top of those. We ran to South Halls, College Ave., and back up,” Allen (senior-global studies) said.

“Sometimes I’ll cringe when I look back on it or watch the video of me on Old Main, but overall it was a really good memory and a wild way to start college,” Willis said.

