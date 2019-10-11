Whether it be in his admiration for the some of the most dedicated people in the world, his creation of the Penn State Museum or his dream of being a Disney Imagineer, perhaps nothing rests closer to Nick Karafilis’ most fundamental inspiration — storytelling.

During his time at Penn State, Karafilis, an alumnus who now lives in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, demonstrated his ideals through his kick starter campaign, The Penn State Museum, which served as a platform for even the most humble of Penn State stories and artifacts reaching far beyond the scope of sports history.

“The university is such a rich treasure trove of diverse stories,” Karafilis, 22, said. “How can we say, ‘We Are Penn State’ when only a select handful of those stories are being told?”

Karafilis demonstrates great enthusiasm toward Penn State artifacts — from his own personal collection of ticket stubs from various events dating from 1879-1900, to significant documents such as Frances Atherton’s personal account of her husband, former Penn State president, George Atherton’s funeral.

Despite the fact that the campaign was never university affiliated and is no longer active, Karafilis maintains his aspirations and has said that he will continue to advocate for his long-term hope to see, “a physical, standalone building dedicated to telling the complete story of Penn State's history in an engaging and welcoming environment.”

Through his admiration for Walt Disney — who he considers to be “so talented at what [he did]” — and his unashamed pursuit of presenting the world “the way people wanted it to be seen,” Karafilis displays his own personal ideal for preserving and maintaining the historic accomplishments of everyone from Disney himself to the students at Penn State.

A graduate of the Schreyer Honors College with degrees in recreation, park and tourism management and integrative arts, Karafilis now looks forward to his upcoming job with the Disney attractions team. His ultimate dream is to become an Imagineer.

A friend of Karafilis, Natalie Ondrey, spoke highly of him and his accomplishments.

“He leads without caring about his title or position, but always leaves a place or organization better than he found it, inspiring others to pursue excellence in everything they do,” Ondrey (junior- secondary education and integrative arts) said. “Yeah, he could end up a household name — like Disney — or continue to lead simply and humbly, but regardless, he’s making the world a better place every day.”