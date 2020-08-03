The application to host a fundraising campaign during this year’s "Giving Tuesday" event was released by Penn State on Monday.

According to a Penn State News release, this will be the sixth year Giving Tuesday has taken place at the university. It will be held on December 1, 2020, and all approved applicants will be featured on the Penn State Giving Tuesday website.

The release said that any donations made on Giving Tuesday 2020 will go toward “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” — a campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State as an institution of higher education.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

According to Penn State News, last year’s Giving Tuesday broke university records by compiling over 7,600 gifts in less than 48 hours, raising over $710,000 for over 85 university programs and initiatives.

Additionally, student groups accounted for 20 of the event’s fundraising pages in 2019. In total, they raised over 600 gifts and around $32,000.

Interested Penn State colleges, campuses, programs or student groups can apply via the following link by September 18 to participate.

Questions about Giving Tuesday can be sent to givingtuesday@psu.edu.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE