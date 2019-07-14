A record-breaking number of Penn State student-athletes have been recognized as "Big Ten Distinguished Scholars" for success in the classroom, according to a release from Penn State News.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 117 student-athletes earned a 3.7 GPA or higher. Of those honorees, 15 earned a 4.0 GPA — breaking the previous record of nine students for the 2016-2017 academic year.

The honorees who earned perfect GPAs in the 2018-2019 academic year are as follows:

—Kerry Abello, women’s soccer

—John Baldwin, men’s gymnastics

—Austin Clabaugh, wrestling

—Kelsey Crow, women’s hockey

—Blake Gillikin, football

—Blake Hodgens, baseball

—Medora McCarthy, women’s fencing

—Jason Nolf, wrestling

—Kristen Politz, women’s gymnastics

—Noah Roberson, men’s gymnastics

—Jade Rowland, women’s fencing

—Siena Salvaggio, women’s swimming and diving

—Christopher Sands, men’s gymnastics

—Nathan Smith, men’s volleyball

—Austin Thomas, men’s basketball

Of Penn State’s 29 athletic teams, 25 have members who became Big Ten Distinguished Scholars this academic year, according to Director of the Morgan Academic Center Russ Mushinsky. The women’s track and field team had 15 honorees, the highest total of any team. Following were the women’s lacrosse team with 10 honorees, the field hockey team with nine honorees, and the women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving teams each with eight honorees. The football and women’s fencing teams both had seven honorees, according to the release.

The data used to select Big Ten Distinguished Scholars excludes GPAs earned during summer classes. To earn the award, students must at least be sophomores.

The 2016-2017 school year held the previous record of 97 student-athletes on the list. This year marks the third time the school record has been broken within the past four years. On average, for the past five years, 91 student-athletes have earned the honor each school year, based on data from Penn State Athletics.

Since the program was created in the 2008-2009 academic year, a total of 811 Penn State student-athletes have earned the award, including the most recent 117 honorees.