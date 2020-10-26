The Centre Area Transportation Authority introduced larger, 60-foot buses to its Blue Loop campus route Monday, according to a Penn State transportation release.

The new buses are approximately double the size of the normal buses and can hold 55% more riders than standard buses. This will allow those riding to better practice social distancing, according to the release.

Additionally, riders will be able to enter the bus using either the front or back door.

The new buses began serving the Blue Loop route Monday following two months of service on CATA’s community routes.

According to a release, pedestrians and cyclists are asked to be particularly cautious while traveling near the new buses due to their significant increase in size.