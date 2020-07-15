Penn State THON released a survey after numerous anonymous people accused the organization of racism via the Instagram account @black_at_pennstate.

The seven-question survey allows participants to remain anonymous and asks them about their experiences with the philanthropy organization.

It also asks participants to share ideas on how to make THON a more inclusive environment.

The last section of the survey allows participants to select multiple options regarding how THON can improve as an organization.

The options include meeting individually with THON leadership and joining a small group to discuss the issues brought to light by the account's posts.

The survey directs those with questions or concerns to contact THON 2021 Director Katie Solomon at director@thon.org.

