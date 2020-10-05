This October, Penn State's Gender Equity Center will recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month by hosting various programs, workshops and events to educate the university and local community, according to a press release from the center Monday.

This year’s program is even more significant, the release said, because the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in domestic abuse worldwide.

The Gender Equity Center will be hosting events all month long, and will be following a hybrid in-person and virtual model.

7 p.m. Oct. 6 — Beverly Gooden and Geena Rocero

This is an online panel discussion at which both the creator of the #WhyIStayed movement, Beverly Gooden and model and trans advocate, Geena Rocero will be speaking. The event is free, however tickets are required. Tickets are available here.

This event is sponsored by the Gender Equity Center, the Student Programming Association (SPA) and Penn State World Campus.

Ongoing throughout October — Virtual Clothesline Project

The purpose of the clothesline is to honor survivors of violence and provide evidence that violence is occuring within our communities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State community members will have the opportunity to participate in the first ever virtual clothesline. Participants will be able to create shirts sharing personal experiences of domestic violence or words of support for victims. Interested parties are instructed to follow the information and instructions provided via this link by the Gender Equity Center. Shirts created should be emailed to genderequity@psu.edu to be displayed.

Noon Oct. 7 and 7 p.m. Oct. 13 — Zine Workshops for Activism and Action

This is an online event created by the Gender Equity Center and Penn State Libraries to help community members establish their creativity, passion and advocate for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Individuals that participate in this workshop will learn about Zines and how to effectively create their own Zine for a larger cause. Interested individuals must register via this link.

Oct. 19 — in-person Clothesline Project

This event will be an in-person display at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center and Pollock Cultural Lounge. The purpose of this event is to pay homage to those killed by intimate partner violence.

The Pasquerilla Spiritual Center will also include a display from the Center Safe’s Empty Place at the Table exhibit remembering those in the State College community lost to Domestic Violence. This event is organized by the Gender Equity Center.

Oct. 22 — Purple Thursday

On Purple Thursday, members of the Penn State community are asked to wear purple to support victims of domestic violence and share pictures on social media to bring awareness to the cause.

When sharing these pictures, participants are asked to tag @pennstategeneq and "#PurpleThursday2020."

Participants are also asked to discuss the topic with their peers and explain the significance of this day and why they are taking a stand against domestic violence.