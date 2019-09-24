Penn State’s student ticket exchange is gone, and the loss has drawn a strong reaction from students who were hoping to purchase and sell tickets for the 2019 football season.

Many students, including Olivia Piechocinski, said they used the ticket exchange quite often to buy tickets.

“It was such a convenient and easy way to buy tickets when you had guests come to visit or if you didn’t have season tickets,” Piechocinski (sophomore-communications and psychology) said.

The student ticket exchange was a website used by many students to engage in the transferring of student tickets. Students could sell their unwanted tickets for up to $60, which could then be purchased by another student.

Now, students will have to personally seek out other students who are selling their tickets in order to purchase one for themselves. While students can transfer tickets to other students, students can no longer pay for the ticket through TicketMaster — which makes some students feel less confident in the payment process.

Penn State Athletics said it was informed by TicketMaster in 2019 that the system would no longer be offered.

During that evaluation, Penn State Athletics found that 77 percent of the transactions used in the system were a “simple” transfer, and that the resale option wasn’t used as often, according to spokesperson Kris Petersen.

However, students who did use the system feel its absence.

Megan Mayer said the process of accepting and transferring a ticket can be a “daunting task” — pointing out that for freshmen with few contacts, the process can be even more difficult.

Many students have said that being an out-of-state freshman can be hard when trying to find tickets.

“If you’re a freshman and come to Penn State without connections, but want a ticket, there aren’t many options for you in terms of securing a student ticket,” Piechocinski said. “The school is inhibiting students from going to football games.”

While students can find tickets on their class’s Penn State Facebook page, not everyone has access to Facebook, Mayer (sophomore-kinesiology) pointed out — which limits the opportunities for those students to find tickets.

RELATED

“This process is so much more complicated than it needed to be,” Mayer said. “Everything worked so smoothly last year, so I don’t understand why they needed to change it.”

Many students have expressed confusion as to why the process was changed, and Piechocinski said it could also lead to the decline of student football tickets being used.

She said if students can’t reach one another to buy and sell student tickets, the tickets will go unused, solely because of a lack of resources.

Mayer called the new process “very unfair,” as she said it limits opportunities for students who don’t have season tickets to go to games.

Penn State students still have the ability to transfer student tickets to other Penn State students provided the recipient does not already have a ticket for that particular game.

There is still a one ticket limit per student per game, according to Penn State Athletics.

Piechocinski said students want to know why the entire ticketing process has changed, calling the new system “messy.”

She thinks Penn State Athletics has not been very “transparent” about its reasoning behind what she called “significant decision.”

Not only is the means to sell and buy tickets through the ticket transfer taken away, but the process by which one gets into the stadium has changed, as well.

Students can no longer swipe their Penn State IDs to enter the Beaver Stadium — instead, they now have to use the barcode found on the Penn State Athletics app, which is an “annoying process,” according to Mayer.

Problems such as lack of service and lost or dead phones are major issues when it comes to this newly-introduced procedure, according to Piechocinski.