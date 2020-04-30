UPUA held its second meeting of the 15th Assembly Wednesday night over Zoom.

During the meeting, UPUA passed the following: a policy requiring the Governmental Affairs Committee to keep a docket of their efforts, a budget for the 2020-21 academic year, and a resolution to hold biweekly summer meetings, which will begin on May 15.

In the beginning of the meeting, UPUA confirmed Trent Abbate as the director of communications and Nora Van Horn as the director of sustainability.

However, later in the meeting, in light of new knowledge that the nomination process had violated the UPUA constitution, President Zackary McKay rescinded the nominations.

Several representatives, most vocally Erin Boas, voiced concerns during the confirmation process that there was not a public application for either position. McKay said the constitution does not require a public application and he wanted the process to happen quickly due to the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbate and Van Horn were confirmed, but when it was discovered that a public application was in fact required in the constitution, McKay withdrew their nominations and Abbate and Van Horn returned to their positions as acting directors of communications and sustainability.

Later in the meeting, Justin Korman was confirmed to the judicial board. The assembly then held liaison elections, including Jacob Klipstein as liaison to the Association of Big Ten Students, Tony Shi as community diversity liaison, Erin Boas as Movin’ On liaison, and Joshua Reynolds as liaison to the Pennsylvania Association of State-Related Schools.

Editor's note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian's Board of Directors.

