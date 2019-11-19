One Penn State student measured the White Out crowd's seismic activity | Here's what she found

While other students might have attended last month’s iconic White Out game decked out in white and excited at the prospect of being able to put aside their academic worries, Lindsey Jacks attended the event enthusiastically declaring to her friends, “I’m doing some science tonight.”

With three seismometers in hand, Jacks (senior- Spanish and geoscience) intended to capture the crowd’s engagement and energy throughout Beaver Stadium, and so she chose to spend the night attracting strange, questioning looks to her curious, chicken basket-covered devices.

However, Jacks’ endeavor was not as strange as it might have looked, as other projects such as the FanQuackes project and Michigan Shake have similarly sought to capture audience responses to football games through locally sourced seismic signals relative to their magnitude on the Richter scale.

Spurred by the enthusiasm and encouragement of Penn State professor Charles Ammon, Jacks recalled she was initially inspired by passing remarks of the project the professor offered to students of his freshman seminar — to record seismic data in Beaver Stadium.

“I didn’t really know what the data was going to look like, I didn’t know if it was actually going to work… the week leading up to it, people were saying this game is going to be ‘seismic’ and I thought, ‘You have no idea’,” Jacks said.

However, Jacks’ study displayed some of the seismic data she has collected from the game — with the following graph displaying the third Michigan down during the game.

One can see that in the section just before the big eruption of noise to the right of the graph, the thick anticipation of the subsequent fourth down initially generated a fairly long and consistent spread of energy from the rowdy crowd before producing a silent moment of anticipation in which everyone had believed a Michigan player caught the ball.

However, the following eruption from the crowd illustrates the huge wave of fervor once the crowd realized the player failed to do so, and the ball actually belonged to the Nittany Lions.

Although she is still in the early stages of her research, Jacks claimed that above all, touchdowns unsurprisingly seem to produce the largest effects, with songs such as Sweet Caroline also playing a significant role in sustaining the crowd’s energy.

“From my preliminary calculations, the touchdowns produce a magnitude 5 earthquake — if you’re right in the stadium and on the stands, that’s what it feels like,” she said.

Jacks mentioned the further encouragement she received from Penn State’s Geoscience Advisory Board, which recommended she compile and present the data not only to produce further work on the project, but also to potentially attract broader audiences to the wide scope of geosciences as a whole.

As president of the Geoscience Club, Jacks also said she felt excited to share and discuss the data among her peers.

One thing that stands out about Jacks is her enthusiasm for the field of geosciences as a whole. Anna Ciambotti, her roommate who has known Jacks since her freshman year, said Jacks brings adventures into her life since meeting in a math class their freshman year.

“Lindsey does not let the hard math and science classes of the major bring her down, she always focuses on her love for rocks,” Ciambotti (senior-secondary education social studies) said.

Indeed, the subject of Jacks’ love for rocks was clearly apparent not only in her academic pursuits, but also in her sentimental stories pertaining to her personal rock collection.

Throughout her extensive European travels, Jacks passionately described how the fascinating connection with something as mundane and easily overlook as a rock may reveal and distinguish the entire history of a particular environment.

“I was in Norway last summer, hiking through a fjord. I sat down on a rock and there was a little garnet — they’re called porphyroblasts — that I got so excited because that indicated metamorphism, so you could see something had happened to this rock long before I got there that made it different,” Jacks said. “The chemical changes the physical changes — just by looking at this rock, I could tell that there were giant glaciers there for a really long time.”

Despite challenges pertaining to how to best present and code the data, Jacks has emphasized that this White Out project, informal as it might be, has been a great learning opportunity which she hopes to potentially start an infant study with.

With the faculty and industry professionals which the Geoscience Club exposes her to, Jacks has since not only contacted previous FanQuacke researchers so as to utilize their metric, but has also learned that she has access to all of the events at Beaver Stadium through the fiber optic cable which runs through the stadium.

Some might note that the more intriguing aspects of Jacks’ work thus far is the future potential it holds — particularly in regards to raising awareness for geoscience, a field which is gaining traction politically and socially as states begin to rollback solar energy spending and the effects which increased fracking have had on communities all over the country.

This project is one instance of one student attempting to spread her love of rocks and inspiring colleagues such as fellow earth and mineral sciences major and roommate to Jacks, Diana Apoznanski, who expressed her enthusiasm toward the project.

“People get the chance to see that geoscience is much more than geeking out about rocks,” Apoznanski (senior-meteorology) said, “and it is happening every home game in Happy Valley.”

