Barstool President Dave Portney challenged Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin to a debate on Sept. 23 — and indicated if she accepts, he'll donate $20,000 to THON.

Last night on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, Portney criticized Hardin for her comments about Barstool Sports in an NBC story, and said he wants to debate her about gender roles in sports media.

He has continued to push for the debate since Monday's interview, and on Sept. 24 on Barstool Radio, he indicated he will donate money to THON if Hardin agrees.

Hardin criticized Barstool Sports in a recent interview with NBC News, in which she said Barstool promotes sexism and toxic masculinity.

The Daily Collegian reached out to Hardin for comment earlier today, but has yet to receive a response.