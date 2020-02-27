At the beginning of each semester, Penn State professors typically remind students through their syllabi of the academic integrity guidelines they are expected to follow throughout the course of term.

This policy is standardized for the entire university, meaning students commonly know these rules. However, when academic integrity violations come about, the process of handling these issues is sometimes not understood by both students and faculty.

According to Dennis Shea — associate dean for undergraduate studies and outreach in the College of Health and Human Development — an academic integrity violation constitutes “any situation in which a student tries to represent their own work falsely.”

As the college’s main manager of academic integrity violations, Shea cited plagiarism, cheating on an exam and submitting false information — such as fabricating hours worked in an internship to gain necessary course credits — as some of the main examples of violations he sees in the College of Health and Human Development.

Interim senior director of the Office of Student Conduct Karen Feldbaum further explained the scope of academic integrity violations. She said these violations may also include submitting an essay for a class that was used in another, posting class work on or copying from online forums such as Chegg, taking a friend’s clicker to get them participation points in class, having a copy of an exam without authorization, and leaving notes in the bathroom outside of a testing location to refer to during an exam.

Shea said if a professor suspects a student has performed any kind of academic integrity violation, it is the professor’s responsibility to take the first step in action against the wrongdoing.

In doing this, Shea said professors are encouraged to talk with the student before proceeding further. This provides the professor with the opportunity to explain their suspicions and why the alleged action would be unethical, and it also gives the student the chance to express their side of the story.

Shea said the faculty member is then instructed to take the information discussed in this conversation and determine whether or not the student committed a violation. This means the faculty member can either decide the student’s actions did not violate policy or begin the process of officially reporting the violation.

RELATED

+2 Penn State Career Services Center aims to reach students early and often A common goal of higher education is to teach students what they need to pursue the career o…

In reporting it, the professor must fill out a form before deciding on a proper sanction — a process in which the faculty member commonly consults the associate dean of their college to make a final call.

Since each college is only permitted to assign academic sanctions — such as giving a warning, giving a zero for the assignment that the violation occurred or assigning an “F” in the course — the professor may also choose to request that the Office of Student Conduct look into the issue and determine if a conduct outcome or disciplinary sanction is necessary.

These consequences range from placing a student on academic probation to giving them an “XF” on their transcript or separating the student from the university via suspension or expulsion.

Shea said, however, a disciplinary sanction can only be given if the violation is severe enough, if it took place on a significant course assignment, if the student had the intention to violate the integrity policy, or if the student’s actions harmed other students.

When considering the severity of a student’s sanction, Shea said the professor, the college academic integrity case manager and the Office of Student Conduct consider whether or not the student has committed a violation in the past.

Although the college does not keep record of this information, it can be retrieved from the Office of Student Conduct if a professor has reasonable suspicion that a student violated academic integrity guidelines in the past.

Shea said each college gets rid of the documentation of their students’ violations immediately after their conclusion. The Office of Student Conduct is the only place that keeps record of this type of information, and even then, all of it is eliminated after a student graduates.

After a sanction is decided upon, the student can choose to contest the issue — whether it be the violation, sanction or both — or to accept it and face the accompanying consequences.

Christine Masters, associate dean for academic support and global programming in the College of Engineering, said this aspect of the process is one she believes students do not always know about or fully understand.

Masters added she does not tell students whether they should contest a violation or not. Rather, she said she reminds them how important it is to consider this option, regardless of how big or small the violation and its accompanying sanction may seem.

“It’s great to get the word out that there is a process and that students have rights,” Masters said.

RELATED

Feldbaum said she feels students are sometimes hesitant to contest a violation, particularly if it is accompanied by less severe consequences, because they are not sure they want to put the energy into going through the process.

Feldbaum added, however, that she always reminds students to contest the issue if they feel they are being wrongfully accused or unfairly treated.

“I would encourage them to really think about that and take the extra time it may take,” she said. “You don’t want someone holding you accountable for something you did not do.”

If a student decides to contest any aspect of a violation, a review of the case is held between the student, the faculty member, the college’s academic standards committee and the college’s academic integrity case manager.

In this meeting, both the faculty and student are given the opportunity to explain their perspective on the issue. According to Shea, students are also permitted to submit other documentation to explain their case or bring in witnesses to testify in support of them.

Once the academic standards committee has taken note of all presented evidence, a final decision is made on the matter.

Regardless of whether or not the student is determined to have violated the academic integrity policy, Masters said she often reminds students that “there’s always another route to take” — such as consulting university-provided academic resources.

Stemming from this idea, Shea said he feels the goal of working through these academic integrity issues is to educate the student on the necessity to maintain a strong ethical standard.

“Everybody makes mistakes, and everybody makes bad choices, but hopefully the academic integrity process teaches students the value of making the right choices,” he said. “I hope the long-term effect is that students understand the importance of developing a habit in all of their work in maintaining integrity.”

Shea added he often explains to students in the College of Health and Human Development why it is important to have good academic integrity.

“In a lot of our fields, students are going to be going out working in healthcare settings, with the elderly and with children,” Shea said. “Here, there are really high ethical expectations, so thinking about integrity as an expectation for your future and as a habit that you build when you have tough choices to make is what we try to communicate to faculty and students.”

Agreeing with Shea’s sentiment, Feldbaum said the best way for a student to handle an academic integrity violation is to learn from their mistake and move on as opposed to dwelling on it and allowing it to dictate their future.

“I don’t think it needs to impact a student in the long term,” Feldbaum said. “Our primary intention is education, and it is our hope that when you are beyond Penn State it is something you consider.”