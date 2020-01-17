UPDATE: Bigler Road reopened as of 1 a.m. Friday.

Original story:

Bigler Road, which runs through the east part of campus, has been closed due to icy conditions, according to a PSU Alert sent to students at midnight on Friday.

Road crews are currently working on the roads, according to the alert.

The alert said the roadways are icy, and warned drivers to refrain from driving unless it’s an emergency.

Snow showers and high winds hit State College and University Park on Thursday.

Currently, the university has not announced a delay or cancellation of classes for Friday, Jan. 17.