Despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the American job market is still churning.

In previous years, graduating seniors could follow the path of conducting industry research, submitting applications and landing interviews for their dream jobs.

Since the beginning of this year, Penn State Career Services has modified its prescribed advice and networking programs to better suit the current job landscape.

Cassie Rosas-Carson, a career counselor for Career Services, said when the pandemic first began, Career Services had to approach working with students differently “to navigate the unpredictable situation.”

Rosas-Carson said the main obstacle for graduating seniors was the uncertainty — whether they could still pursue in-person internships or interviews, and if companies were even hiring.

Now, with almost a full year of experience in pandemic-advising under their belts, Career Services faculty members are getting more comfortable with the new landscape, according to Rosas-Carson.

“I'd say it's starting to return to normal. Our office has been providing a mix of virtual and in-person services,” Rosas-Carson said. “As all offices have done, we've made some adjustments due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.”

Since some students may be uncomfortable utilizing traditional in-person resources, career counselors have integrated a number of different technological supports into their advising routines. Rosas-Carson said these include virtual counseling appointments, additional workshop topics and virtual career fair events.

These changes have been made to respect CDC regulations, and to parallel the changes in the job market to better prepare students for the virtual job hunt, Rosas-Carson said.

As many companies have pivoted to a fully or mostly virtual recruiting process, graduating students should adapt how they approach the job market, according to Career Services Program Coordinator Matthew Stein.

“Regardless of the pandemic or pre-COVID-19 environment, graduating seniors should connect with Career Services early,” Stein said via email.

Since the core resources Career Services offers are still in place, albeit virtually, students can still utilize their services to brush up on their recruitment skills.

“Through having relevant experiences, an expanded network, a confident interview presence and a customized job search, a graduating senior will be prepared,” Stein said.

In addition to being familiar with the programs used by recruiting organizations, such as Zoom, graduating students can prepare by being open minded and creative in their job search, Stein said.

“Add experience to your resume by volunteering or maximizing the virtual opportunities, expanding your network… take advantage of all opportunities to engage organizations through career fairs, workshops, networking sessions and informational interviews,” Stein said. “Being resilient is putting your best self forward and not giving up.”

Two of the important events Career Services holds are its university-wide Fall and Spring Career Days, during which students from every academic college are invited to come and connect with potential employers.

These events are scheduled annually, in both the fall and spring semesters, and attract hundreds of companies spanning many industries.

Though these career fairs have been moved online due to the pandemic, they are still networking opportunities for graduating students, according to career counselor Sheryl Scott.

“The benefit of virtual career fairs is that there's more job opportunities, since it's not location based,” Scott said.

To get the most out of these events, students should come with a polished resume as well as an understanding of the specific companies they want to court, according to Scott.

Professional attire and conduct is still a must, but students should also consider their internet connection and physical location to ensure a non-disruptive background for potential virtual interviews, she said.

“There's a really great mock interview program on our website where you can schedule a customized half-hour interview, where you can get feedback after and even tape it,” Scott said.

These practice interviews allow students to prepare for potential questions they may face, as well as understand recruiters’ expectations.

“I think everyone understands that internships were harder to get this summer, so the next thing they’ll look at is what you did to fill the time,” Scott said.

Virtual opportunities, reaching out to instructors for research opportunities and part-time jobs to work on “soft” skills — as opposed to “hard” technical skills — are all easy ways to stay busy and can help fill a resume, Scott added, especially in lieu of a traditional in-person internship.

LionLink, a service that connects students with successful alumni mentors run by Career Services, is one of the ways students can expand their professional network and get career advice beyond the usual Career Services resources, according to Scott.

“There's all these things in place to help [graduating students] be successful if they know where to look,” Scott said.