Penn State President Eric Barron held a town hall on Thursday to discuss the university’s plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic while bringing students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Barron opened the town hall by saying that all decisions the university makes surrounding the pandemic will be based on medical advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The university designed a “nimble and flexible” plan to accommodate the challenges presented by the virus, according to Baron.

Vice president for student affairs Damon Sims said the university is working to foster “an experience that looks and feels like college should,” despite the changes that need to be made.

On-campus events and activities

According to Sims, there will still be Welcome Week and New Student Orientation activities in the fall. Student centers — such as the HUB-Robeson Center, libraries, dining halls and recreational facilities — will remain open under new arrangements and restrictions.

Large gatherings like Parents and Families Weekend, however, will not take place as usual. Sims said virtual alternatives will replace larger events.

Sims added that dining halls will provide low-touch serving, grab-and-go options and limited seating, but all university spaces will adhere to limited occupancy guidelines. He said student organizations will have to take this into consideration when planning their fall meetings, activities and operations.

Sims also said the Blue and White Loops have been shut down until further notice. To prevent overcrowding on public transportation, the university will encourage students to walk or bike whenever possible.

Health and safety protocols

Interim dean of the College of Medicine Kevin Black discussed the health monitoring systems and methods the university will be using in the fall. He said all students are expected to be cautious and self-quarantine at least seven days before returning to campus.

The university also plans to mail self-performed saliva tests to 30,000 University Park faculty, staff and students.

According to Black, Penn State has mapped out coronavirus infection rates for all of the areas its students are coming from. Individuals whose home addresses fall within the highest infection rate areas will be sent a test to be taken shortly before returning to campus.

Black said anyone who receives a test must allow for a 48-hour turnaround period, and the test must yield a negative result in order for them to return to campus at the regularly scheduled date.

Moving in

Sims said students will have to schedule a return to campus this year on eLiving so that the number of students moving in on a particular day will be limited and staggered. First-year students will move in from August 17 to 20, and returning students will move in from August 21 to 23.

All staff members helping with move-in will be tested beforehand. Although family members are permitted to help their student move in, Sims said the university prefers this be done by a limited group of people.

Testing

In addition to the 30,000 pre-arrival coronavirus tests, Black said the university will also require 1% — or 700 people — to undergo asymptomatic surveillance testing on a daily basis. This testing will take place at designated locations across campus. According to Black, asymptomatic testing will prevent the virus from spreading unknowingly.

Penn State will also partner with a national lab so that any coronavirus tests taken on campus can be analyzed quickly. The Penn State Go app is also being updated with a coronavirus symptoms tracker to help them manage their health.

Contact tracing

Sims said the university has arranged for an extensive contact tracing system through a collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The system consists of 36 contact tracers who will work with each infected student to determine who they recently interacted with.

These individuals, who Sims referred to as “close contacts,” are anyone who was within a six-foot distance of the infected student for at least 10 minutes. The contact tracers will reach out to the close contacts via phone call and inform them of what they need to do in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Isolation and quarantining

Both infected individuals and close contacts must isolate and quarantine, respectively, in a room in one of three designated residence halls within the Eastview Terrace Complex. When in quarantine or isolation, Sims said the university will ensure each student has their needs met — including access to food, laundry, personal items, help with education, assistance with mental health issues and physical health monitoring.

According to Sims, the university designed a “coronavirus compact” outlining Penn State’s expectations and requirements for students this coming school year as they relate to the pandemic. Students will be required to read and sign this compact via LionPATH when it is released in coming weeks.

Campus rules and regulations

Signs indicating new campus rules will be placed around campus, and stickers indicating a six-foot distance will be placed on floors. Additionally, the university will have some students serve as “Health and Safety Ambassadors,” who will be stationed at various locations around campus to remind people of necessary guidelines.

Sims said the university will provide two masks to all students, faculty and staff. Masks will be required within all university buildings and in all outdoor locations where social distancing is not possible.

Sims and Barron also expressed the importance of collaborating with the State College community and Borough to ensure all coronavirus guidelines are followed in the surrounding area as well. Barron said the university will do its best to be transparent with the community about all pandemic-related updates.

Black said all of Penn State's current plans are subject to change according to how the virus progresses and the direction it takes. He added that the university will be monitoring various statistics to predict where the virus is going and prevent further spreading.

Additional information on university proceedings will be released on Penn State News and the Penn State Coronavirus website in coming weeks.