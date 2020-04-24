The Red Folder initiative aims to distribute a series of red folders full of information on how to spot and help distressed students to Penn State faculty and staff.

Now, Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services is encouraging its use during the remote learning period, something new that can cause students distress.

Since its implementation, the initiative — which isn't specific to Penn State, having originated at the University of California, Berkeley — has provided both students and faculty with the knowledge and resources they need to adequately react to student mental health concerns.

CAPS and the University Park Undergraduate Association partnered to start the initiative in 2018.

Now that Penn State classes are virtual, the challenge of spotting these students has become more difficult, but the Red Folder website also exists to help faculty and staff respond if they feel a student is struggling.

The initiative divides indicators of distressed students into four categories: academic, physical, safety risk and psychological. Then, it lists a series of responses distinct to each category, a method of determining whether and where to refer the student and further campus resources.

While other university-led programs aim to help the students themselves, the Red Folder initiative falls under “gatekeeper training” or “community education” in which professors are the ones referring students to the appropriate resources.

The goal is to prevent mental health emergencies from happening in the first place rather than react to them.

Ben Locke, the senior director of CAPS, said that while the initiative was intended for faculty and staff, it has been used much more broadly.

“People really appreciated having something tangible to reference,” Locke said. “I think now that the university is operating remotely, it’s critical that we have the same resource reflected online so it’s available to anybody concerned about a student, including other students.”

Locke also said the online environment removes a significant amount of information present during in-person communication, such as tone of voice, inflections and appearance. This makes it harder to identify distressed students. But, incorporating layers of communication — like calling someone instead of texting them — can help.

“If somebody becomes concerned about another person through any communication, check in with them in a way that increases the amount of information available to you,” Locke said.

Chelsey Wood, who served as UPUA’s College of Education academic representative in the 14th assembly, has worked on the project since its inception during the 12th Assembly.

She said via email that the need for the initiative arose when students were going to their academic advisors with mental health concerns, even though the advisors did not have the resources or training to deal with those concerns.

“I truly hope [the initiative] is being used more and believe that our professors are doing everything in their power to help students during this time of confusion and social distancing,” Wood (senior-education and public policy) said. “The Red Folder is for everybody, not just students.”