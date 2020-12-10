Penn State professors had their fair share of unique experiences throughout the fall semester, as the coronavirus changed the dynamics of higher education.

Expectations for the semester were based off of the remote instruction period last spring, and professors highlighted how summer was a beneficial time to prepare for the fall.

Ronald Johnson, professor of management and business administration in the Smeal College of Business, said many faculty “felt like a deer in headlights” during the spring transition, but they adjusted and got more comfortable with the virtual format.

“Zoom and recording has made us better,” Johnson said. “It has made us clean up things that really needed to be cleaned up.”

According to Johnson, recordings have allowed for professors to deepen their course material and reference their source information in a more laid out manner.

Sajay Samuel, professor of graduate and undergraduate accounting courses, felt mixed-mode teaching was similar to teaching two of the same classes.

“It was like we were doubling the work to teach a mixed mode class,” Samuel said. “It’s as good as teaching two classes because you have to prepare the materials for not only in person, but for people working remotely.”

Faculty members were able to collaborate in order to help one another in this format.

William Aungst, professor of communication arts and sciences, previously taught online courses, so he was a resource to his colleagues with no prior online experience.

“This is not something I could do on my own,” Aungst said. “It took the work of my students and colleagues as something we worked on together to create a ‘real’ classroom destination, even if it was on Zoom.”

Professors found flexibility and leniency crucial to student’s success because of the circumstances going on outside of classes.

Joshua Barnett, professor of communication arts and sciences, said he felt one learned to have a willingness to “be more flexible” throughout the unprecedented circumstances.

“Sustained energy on assignments can be more difficult right now, so breaking things up to be more manageable was something that helped throughout the semester,” Barnett said, adding the semester included “peaks and valleys” of intensity.

“In some ways, I am rethinking the ways that I am teaching, but in many ways, I am teaching as I would normally.”

This sense of normalcy was something professors found useful for the workload of the semester. Some professors like Samar Farage, associate teaching professor of sociology and criminology, had classes completely in person.

“I was much more hopeful at the beginning of the semester that I would have more students in class, and for the students that were able to come, they were glad to be able to get out of the house and make connections with one another and myself,” Farage said.

She added that Penn State’s coronavirus sanitization methods for classrooms made her and her students feel comfortable going to class.

Many professors utilized continuous polls throughout the semester to gauge their students’ comfort levels as cases increased. Samuel’s polls showed that “over 95% preferred in-person,” and Farage’s survey showed “most preferred in-person and did not want to stay on Zoom.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus delays complicate campus construction projects at Penn State Currently working on well over a dozen construction projects across campus, Penn State is ma…

Phillip Bevilcaqua, head of the department of chemistry, also utilized polling for the classes he taught this semester.

However, despite some in-person aspects, most professors missed the connections they made with students in the regular setting.

“It meant a lot to me to have someone to teach to, and before the break, I got to see and wish some of them well in the last small lecture in-person for the semester,” Bevilcaqua said.

Others added how they miss the style of the in-person classes rather than the virtual setting. Johnson noted how he creates an interactive classroom, which “does not work the same online.”

Professors remained hopeful for an eventual return to in-person instruction in the coming semesters and offered advice to students going forward.

James Tierney, professor of economics, found that this format allowed students who were self-motivated to have and utilize more resources, but urged more students to do the same.

“Students should reach out to both their faculty and advisers, reach out for help from other students in the class. We’re not going through this alone,” Tierney said. “Students should feel comfortable being vulnerable and asking their instructors, peers and [Counseling and Psychological Services] to get the help and support they need.”

Aungst added similar remarks, and said it has been harder to get a feel for students’ mental state.

“If you are struggling in some kind of way, the best thing to do is to reach out, because we might not always know and be able to read what is going on since we have never encountered these issues in the new environment,” Aungst said.

Overall, throughout these difficulties, many professors felt proud of the communities they created and are more prepared to take on the spring semester.

“Something I really appreciate is how well students have weathered this storm. I feel for students having to deal with everything going on in their life, from COVID to personal struggles,” Johnson said. “I am really proud of students for hanging in there, I am proud of Penn Staters.”