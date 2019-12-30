On Oct. 23, 2016, a 24-21 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes sent the students of Penn State onto the field at Beaver Stadium and into the streets on College and Beaver Avenue.

The 200 block of Beaver Avenue was overtaken by thousands of students celebrating the takedown of Ohio State in a game where a blocked field goal changed the pace of the Nittany Lion football team.

Mike Procinsky, a December 2018 graduate of Penn State, said he remembers the night all too well.

While Procinsky went to the game, he was not in the student section because he didn’t get season tickets. He ended up leaving the game early because the Nittany Lions were losing and he was cold.

He said he regrets leaving early to this day.

After leaving, Procinsky watched the end of the game at Alexander Court, an apartment complex on the block where the riots broke out. He called the win over Ohio State, “one of the top three biggest games I’ve ever seen as a student.”

“I was out on a balcony and was seeing kids pile up more and more,” Procinsky said. “Some girl was crying because a kid was jumping on her car, I felt bad, but she was able to get out.”

Procinsky described a “rowdy” scene, with a kid burning tree branches and his friend riding over the crowd on top of an air mattress.

Eventually, he said he decided to go see it himself, mentioning he had never seen riot police with shields or horses in his life.

Procinsky missed not being able to rush the field, but said he was glad he ended up in the right spot to finish watching the game that night.

Alumnae Megan Kauth and Ashely Passarello decided against attending the riots, and instead took the time to cherish the win that they will never forget.

Passarello said she was able to get onto the field after the game and celebrate with the school she had come to love.

“I can’t describe how amazing it really was,” Passarello said. “It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Kauth said she was going to go downtown after the game to get a drink at the bar, but when she saw the scene unfolding, went home.

The Daily Collegian covered the riots downtown and Sam Ruland, the 2017-18 editor-in-chief, was there to cover it all.

A junior news editor at the time, Ruland said everyone on staff was prepared for what would happen if the Nittany Lions came out on top.

“It was cool because it was a breaking news thing and I was out there tweeting,” Ruland said.

Ruland had seen riots before at Penn State, but she said this one was the biggest she had ever seen.

She recalled one of the photographers for the Collegian was pepper sprayed, and said their eyes were the “size of golf balls.”

However, the most traumatic thing to happen that night, Ruland said, was losing her tooth.

There were concrete planters near one of the apartment buildings, and Ruland was against them while covering the oncoming riot police.

As students started to run the opposite way, Ruland was slammed down to the ground and her mouth hit one of those planters.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Ruland said. “It didn’t hurt that bad because I think I was in shock, I was bleeding.”

Despite the injury, Ruland covered the rest of the riot.

“I stayed out there for most of the time partially because I lived so close,” Ruland said. “For a lot of people, this was the biggest riot they’ve seen.”

Ruland said living so close to the Beaver-Canyon block, she was able to see the extensive damage that students caused that evening.

“It’s just Penn State being Penn State,” Ruland said. “I think we are the only school that would cause thousands of dollars of damage at our own campus.”

In the following days, Ruland went to the dentist for her tooth — and was told she had shattered the nerve and needed a fake tooth.

After the riots were said and done, the State College Police issued a number of citations and put out bulletins of videos of students causing destruction.

The amount of damage and broken property caused that evening amounted to over $30,000 worth of damage.