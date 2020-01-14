Penn State Law will host an event and discussion panel entitled “Presidential Impeachment: Historical Context and Current Controversies” on Jan. 16 at the Sutliff Auditorium.

The event is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., and the discussion panel will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers will be professors Heidi Kitrosser and Keith E. Whittington. Kitrosser is a Robins Kaplan Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School and Whittington is a William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Penn State’s American Constitution Society and the Federalist Society are co-hosting the event alongside the Penn State Law Dean’s Office.

ACS President Shifa Abuzaid and Federalist Society President Dallas Kephart will introduce the professors, while Dean Hari M. Osofsky will open the event and serve as the moderator.

The panel portion of the event will be livestreamed here.