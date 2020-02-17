Dr. Andrew Sears, the dean of the College of Information Sciences and Technology, issued a statement following the deaths of two of the college's students, Andrej Vasik and James Shilling.

“These losses are difficult to comprehend, and we are working to provide our students and community with access to the resources and support they need to mourn and remember these young men,” Sears said in the statement.

Over the weekend, both Vasik and Shilling died.

Vasik was from Huntingdon Valley, Pa. and was majoring in cybersecurity analytics and operations.

Shilling, a member of Alpha Phi Delta, was found dead in his fraternity home on Sunday. He was an undergraduate student who expected to graduate this spring.

Further information regarding their deaths has not been released.

Sears encouraged students to use services provided by Penn State’s Counseling and Psychologic Services (CAPS) and the Student Care & Advocacy group in Student Affairs.

Additionally, Sears said if individuals want to seek spiritual or religious understanding, services are available at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.

Sears encouraged students to connect with IST faculty and staff members if they have difficulty identifying proper resources at this time.

“In these difficult times, I hope we can join together as a community for support, comfort, and strength while we collectively mourn the loss of these lives ended far too soon,” Sears said.

