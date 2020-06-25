Penn State's decision to return to in-person instruction in the fall has been met with mixed reactions from students, alumni, faculty and staff.

While some are excited for the chance to take classes with their peers again, others are anxious about a potential second wave of the coronavirus.

Dietrich Murphy doesn’t believe the university made a sound decision in allowing students back on campus because of the close proximity to other students involved in simple activities, such as going to the dining hall or living in dorms.

Murphy (junior-broadcast journalism) said Penn State and other universities made the decision to reopen for “stingy reasons” — primarily making money.

Murphy, a New Jersey native, said it isn’t fair for students coming from states with high infection rates — like New York — to come into contact with others who live in states with less cases.

“I could be bringing [the virus], and all of these students could be bringing it to you,” Murphy said. “I just feel like it’s still there, and people want to hide now if they have symptoms.”

With the threat of a potential second wave of infections looming, Murphy predicted that the statuses of many beloved student activities, such as the football season, are "a bit iffy." If the sport were to continue, he said, it’s unlikely crowd sizes will be what they have been in the past.

For some students, that’s enough to keep them away from campus in the fall.

Wilson Green decided to defer his commitment to Penn State a few weeks before the official announcement was made regarding the fall semester. Green, who will now be attending Penn State in the fall of 2021, believes the coronavirus will have too much of an effect on his freshman experience to make coming to campus worthwhile.

“Penn State has a really, really big class, school spirit. I think a big part of that is not only your freshman experience, but sporting events are a big part of life at Penn State,” Green said. “Without that, it’s going to be a big blow to starting off your experience at [the university].”

Green said initially, taking a gap year was never something that crossed his mind. However, he believes more freshmen will be deferring their decisions this semester than in years past. But with little information on what the spring semester will look like, Green believes other students will be encouraged to stick out the year in person to see what happens.

Green said his decision may actually benefit him by giving him more time to work as a freelance photographer.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance that will probably be for the better,” Green said.

Courtney McDowell, on the other hand, was happy to hear the university’s decision after spending months at home. McDowell (junior-hospitality management) signed a lease for an off-campus apartment before the pandemic and has been waiting for the chance to move in.

“I was already planning on coming back no matter what,” McDowell said. “I was just very excited that other people will be [on campus] too.”

McDowell said people's reactions to the pandemic have been "too overzealous" but that it's important to continue following safety guidelines. She believes the university approached their decision well, utilizing data to back up their reasoning.

She compared the coronavirus to past pandemics and said the ratio of positive cases to confirmed deaths is relatively smaller.

However, the primary reason McDowell wants to return to campus is because of the challenges she faced during the remote learning period. She described the last half of the spring semester as a “write off.”

Students majoring in hospitality management operate Cafe Laura, an on-campus restaurant that also serves as a required class. McDowell’s assigned themed dinner, which is a part of the course, was canceled due to coronavirus, making the class difficult to finish.

McDowell said the university made the right decision to open back up, though she understands the concerns of immunocompromised students. She said she looks forward to the solutions Penn State will devise to ensure those students receive a “similar educational experience.”

Until then, McDowell said she is “perfectly happy” to follow CDC procedures while on campus.

Murphy said that while Penn State has taken appropriate actions since the decision was made by planning to enforce strict safety procedures, he believes the university may be putting a little bit too much trust in students.

Murphy said he predicts that 70% of students will go out while 30% of students stay at home.

As a transfer student to University Park, Murphy said he isn’t really worried about missing out on the college experience. And after visits with his girlfriend, who’s also a Penn State student, to her dorm in past years, as well as attending a community college, Murphy said he’s just looking to graduate as quickly as possible — pandemic or not.

