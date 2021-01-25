Starting this summer of 2021, Penn State will not require all incoming students to complete the ALEKS Math Assessment amid concerns that some have been inflating their scores and using outside resources, impacting the test's efficacy.

According to Penn State News, the issues that led to the change include "students who do not take the test seriously," as well as those "who get outside help on the test or use software," negating scores' effectiveness as an academic benchmark.

Incoming students who have taken a calculus course in high school may now opt out of the exam. Students who have not will still be required to complete it before arriving at New Student Orientation.

In the past, the ALEKS Math Assessment has been used to determine a student's readiness for various math and science courses. Now, the Undergraduate Admissions Office will use collected information on students' completed high school courses to indicate on LionPATH to faculty and advisers whether the student needs to complete the exam.

The change is "the first in a series of changes intended to reduce reliance on ALEKS and improve student outcomes" in STEM courses, according to the release. However, students may still take the exam if they wish.

