Football, THON, finals, the color blue, the Berkey Creamery — these are the things that come to mind when Penn State’s present-day students and faculty are asked what words they connect with the university.

However, Penn State was not the same school it is today 100 years ago.

The Daily Collegian, known in the 1920s as the Penn State Collegian, published semi-weekly looks into the university’s community during the “Roaring ‘20s”. Though the institution shares some present-day similarities with its past self, Penn State has made numerous, significant changes throughout the century.

Rather than attending games at Beaver Stadium, the 1920s Penn State community filled the 500-person capacity grandstand overlooking Beaver Field. Since then, the stadium has grown considerably in size and the games in attendance — with the current stadium holding a record attendance of 110,889.

However, Penn State’s deep-seated rivalries with schools like Pitt were still in full swing 10 decades ago.

The 1920s at Penn State were characterized by two presidencies — Dr. John Martin Thomas and Ralph D. Hetzel.

Hailing from Vermont’s Middlebury College, Thomas accepted the Penn State presidential role in 1921. Thomas was known as a renowned financial figure and educational proprietor within New England.

Judge H.W. Mitchell of Pittsburgh was an active advocate of Thomas’ strengths and contributions, according to the Penn State Collegian.

“[Thomas] is one of the big features in college life today and has been prominent for years at all national educational gatherings,” Mitchell said, according to the Penn State Collegian. “His record at Middlebury is impressive.”

Penn State was thrilled with his acceptance of the leadership position, beginning the decade with hope for a more successful institution.

Prior to serving as president of Penn State, Hetzel was the president at New Hampshire College. With his community- and academic-based initiatives, Hetzel was able to aid the college in achieving “university” status — a precursor to his work at Penn State.

“The closest friends of Dr. Hetzel believed his program to be impossible when he drew up an initial outline of activities on his appointment at New Hampshire,” a Penn State Collegian reporter wrote in a 1926 publication. “However, in spite of great odds, he achieved his purpose and went far beyond the duty that was expected of him.”

Entering the 2020s, Penn State is led by President Eric J. Barron.

However, the Penn State community still continues to commemorate its 1920s presidents through dedicated buildings Thomas Building and Hetzel Union Building, known by students as the HUB.

Chi Omega was recognized as Penn State’s first female fraternity organization in 1926 — a heavily debated decision at the time, according to the Penn State Collegian.

Nearly one century after its founding, the sorority was disbanded in 2014. The organization’s socially progressive agenda through its establishment at that time laid the foundation for nearly 20 Panhellenic chapters that exist at Penn State today.

Today, the Kern Graduate School is known to some students as a quiet place to study or a place to grab a quick bite before class. One hundred years ago, the Kern Graduate School was just an idea within the community until its establishment in 1922.

At the time of its establishment and F.D. Kern’s appointment as dean of the Graduate School, the program already had 56 members enrolled and continuous registrations from students who were graduates of some of the largest and best-known colleges in the country, according to the Penn State Collegian.

Though a student or faculty member rarely thinks twice about Penn State’s university status, Penn State University was still Penn State College in the 1920s. With that in mind, Penn State’s community began pushing to become a “university” beginning in 1922.

“The time has now come when the Pennsylvania State College should frankly assume the name and function which its present strength and service justify,” a Penn State Collegian reporter wrote. “[Penn State] should become name what it is now in fact the Pennsylvania State University.”