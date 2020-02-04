While nationwide rates of international students decrease, the impact hasn’t necessarily affected Penn State’s international student enrollment.

The topic of international student enrollment rates is complex, according to Robert Crane, the Penn State interim vice provost for Global Programs.

“If you simply ask what our international student numbers are, they are about the same as they were last year and the year before,” Crane said.

At Penn State, the international student rate has “stayed stable,” he said.

However, Penn State has seen a decline in incoming freshman undergraduate international students, but that has been offset by an increase in graduate students, according to Crane.

Crane said he believes this shift is caused by competition — more and more countries have developed “perfectly good” education systems of their own, which in turn lessens the necessity to send students abroad.

Masume Assaf, director of international student and scholar advising in Penn State Global Programs, also said the total number of international students has not declined.

Penn State had 10,002 international students enrolled across its commonwealth campuses in fall 2019 – with 7,775 of those students enrolled at University Park, according to Assaf.

In fall 2018, there were 9,948 students — 7,526 of which were enrolled at University Park.

Countries such as Canada, Australia and Europe have become more competitive for undergraduate international education, Crane said.

“The demand is going down, but competition is going up,” Crane said. “So inevitably, we will see a change.”

However, Assaf said large research institutions in the United States continue to attract students from around the world.

“Penn State is truly a global university and continues to actively invite scholars and students from around the world,” Assaf said via email.

Some believe part of the reason why fewer students are attending undergraduate university in the U.S. could be due to the concern some international families have when it comes to the safety in the country.

For those who live in other countries, it’s easy to be deterred from wanting to send their students to the U.S. because mass shootings are on the news, according to Crane.

This creates the perception that the U.S. isn’t safe, he said.

Gary Abdullah, assistant dean for diversity and inclusion in the Bellisario College of Communications, said the current political atmosphere could also be a reason for the decline in undergraduate enrollment.

"In speaking with some international students, the overall atmosphere that has come with the current political situation has left some concerned,” Abdullah said. “There is also concern when entering back into the country after going home for breaks for some students."

Crane said the worry with visas for international students can be a problem.

“We haven’t seen too many problems like that, but if you are an international student, that’s going to concern you,” Crane said. “And that is a function of what’s happening in Washington now.”

Additionally, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump “doesn’t help” international student numbers, according to Crane.

“I think we would see this trend regardless of what was happening in Washington,” Crane said. “This trend was in place before administration was, but it certainly doesn’t help.”

Abdullah also thinks the political climate may affect international student numbers.

"The international population is a large part of what Penn State does,” Abdullah said. “And there's a lot of change amid the current political situation."

Penn State has noticed the shift, and is “talking about it,” according to Abdullah.

However, Penn State graduate programs don’t appear to be hurt by independent factors — the opposite seems to be true, as enrollment has increased.

While other countries have enhanced their undergraduate education systems, getting good graduate education is at another level, Crane said.

The U.S. still leads the world globally in graduate education, according to Crane.

Competition should be a concern for the U.S., but Penn State is not particularly worried about it, Crane said.

“Penn State will adjust to this easily,” Crane said. “I like the size of our [international] population, but in my role I’m always happier for it to get bigger.”