The Center for Immersive Experiences (CIE) will open in the Pattee Library in mid-November, according to a press release.

The CIE will include immersive technology such as 360-degree video, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. The physical space itself will include virtual reality bays and a lab that can be utilized as a theater, conference room or breakout room.

These comprehensive services will allow students and collaborators from 11 different academic units at the university to conduct interdepartmental projects and bring immersive technology to Penn State classrooms.

University administrators believe that Penn State’s combined institutional strengths, research focus and collaborative culture make it the quintessential place to release the endless possibilities and potential an education including immersive technology can hold, according to the release.

“Immersive technology continues to grow as an expected part of life for current and future Penn Staters,” Alex Klippel, Penn State professor of geography and CIE director, said in a press release. "The center is a joint, University-wide effort that brings together students, faculty and researchers to create a deeper understanding of how this technology influences life as we know it.”

CIE will help enhance Penn State students’ learning and education, making students more marketable in a time when immersive technology heavily impacts the workforce.

RELATED