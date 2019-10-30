From pumpkin carving in the HUB-Robeson Center to contacting ghosts in Gettysburg, Penn State’s Paranormal Research Society is dedicated to uncovering the paranormal through research and investigation.

Weekly meetings cover paranormal phenomena through presentations from the executive board and club members, followed by discussion of personal experiences.

The ghost hunters explore Gettysburg annually, along with one larger and more terrifying destination each semester.

This semester, PRS will investigate the Madison Seminary in Madison, Ohio. Past supernatural headlining locations included the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville, West Virginia, Hillview Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania and Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio — where Shawshank Redemption was filmed.

PRS vice president Mackenzie Hobbs joined the club at the start of her sophomore year.

At first, she attended meetings and just listened to the discussions, but after sharing her paranormal experiences and getting to know people in the club better, she started doing presentations during meetings and hosting horror movie showings at her apartment.

Hobbs said after hearing unexplainable noises and seeing reasonable evidence during her investigations with PRS, she hasn’t lost hope yet that she’ll see a full body apparition one day.

“On PRS investigations I have heard many unexplainable sounds, including stomping footsteps and some distant yelling. I have also gotten good results from some of our equipment and felt things touching me when there was nothing around,” Hobbs (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “Unfortunately, I have not seen an apparition yet, but other members of the club have, and I am hopeful I will soon, too. I have always kind of believed in the supernatural…You never know what is out there.”

Hobbs added that a majority of club members find inspiration in famous paranormal investigators tactics.

“PRS as a whole are big fans of Ghost Adventures and Zach Baggins. I myself find him a little overdramatic sometimes, but still enjoy watching their episodes,” Hobbs said. “I am a fan of Ed and Lorraine Warren and I hope to one day visit their museum.”

PRS treasurer Ian Farr said his girlfriend introduced him to the club at the Involvement Fair — and he’s glad she did.

“I was apprehensive at first, because I was not into or afraid of horror movies and the paranormal. Once I started coming, the topics intrigued me,” Farr (senior-kinesiology) said. “I became excited to have the opportunity to go on an investigation, and once I was able to go I loved it. One of my greatest college regrets is not joining the club freshman year.”

As treasurer, Farr not only oversees membership dues and the costs of their haunted expeditions, but he also deals with the costs of their investigation equipment.

“We have a few pieces of equipment we use — a camcorder to capture video evidence, audio recordings to capture sounds, Electronic Voice Phenomena or EVP, a spirit box which uses radio frequencies to allow spirits and ghosts to speak through static white noise, Mel Meters to detect changes in electricity and temperature, EMF detectors, which are used to record changes in the Electromagnetic Field around it, and flashlights,” Farr said.

Farr said that aside from banging noises and one instance where he believed he saw a shadow person hiding behind a doorway, his greatest paranormal experiences happened when PRS visited Hillview Manor.

“The greatest experience I have had is while using a flashlight to get a response from something paranormal. The idea is to twist a flashlight to the point where it is just off. It only requires a small amount of force for it to turn on and then back off,” Farr said. “After asking questions for about 30 minutes, it instantly turns on letting us know we were not alone. That was the first time I experienced paranormal activity that significant.”

Later, he said he experienced the same phenomena at the Ohio State Reformatory.

Cali Carper became interested in the paranormal during her freshman year along with her friends.

“Freshman year, my friends and I used to stay up all night watching scary ghost movies or finding random videos on YouTube about paranormal activities, so I thought it would be cool to join a club where we basically go ghost hunting in tons of haunted areas,” Carper (junior-criminology and comparative literature) said.

Since joining PRS, Carper has only been on one excursion with the club, which was to Gettysburg. She said she hopes to get more insight on the paranormal in further investigations with the club.

“When it was still evening time, the group had a mini tour of the area so we could see potential places to visit. Experienced members who had made the trip before talked to us about past experiences, mainly what they have seen or heard in different areas of Gettysburg,” Carper said. “We all broke off into small groups of about five people, and then we all chose a starting point for our groups. After we all branched out, we explored our area to see if we could catch any paranormal activity.”

Carper said she didn’t experience any dramatic paranormal experiences in Gettysburg, and was only scared walking on trails through the woods in the dark and when she saw three strangers hiding within the trees. However, she did say that she enjoyed the trip and the history of it.

“It was a great experience to walk around and visit different parts of Gettysburg and hear stories about why people believe these areas are haunted,” Carper said. “At one point we actually ran into a Civil War reenactor with an authentic gun he let us hold, which of course was breathtaking because it's not every day you get to hold an original artifact from such an important part of history.”