Creamery Fall Flavors
Rows of monster mash ice cream and other seasonal fall flavors line the freezer shelves of Berkey Creamery on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

 Lily LaRegina

On Tuesday, Penn State Berkey Creamery will begin its 2020 Fantasy Flavor League, according to the Creamery’s website.

For the next six weeks — running from Sep. 29 to Nov. 7 — participants will choose their favorite ice cream pint.

Voting opens every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and closes at noon on Friday’s. 

All voters are eligible to be entered to win a Creamery gift card, the website said. A winner will be chosen every week. 

Voting can be accessed here

The Fantasy Flavor League schedule is as follows: 

October 3 — The Degree Bowl: Alumni Swirl v Scholar’s Chip

October 10 — The Cookie Bowl: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough v Cookies n’ Cream

October 17 — The Sundae on Saturday Bowl: Monkey Business v Peanut Butter Swirl

October 24 — Breakfast Bowl: Grilled Stickies v WPSU Coffee Break

October 31 — The Fruit Bowl: Peachy Paterno v Strawberry

November 7 — Flavor Madness Victory Bowl: Death by Chocolate v Bittersweet Mint

