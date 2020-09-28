On Tuesday, Penn State Berkey Creamery will begin its 2020 Fantasy Flavor League, according to the Creamery’s website.

For the next six weeks — running from Sep. 29 to Nov. 7 — participants will choose their favorite ice cream pint.

Voting opens every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and closes at noon on Friday’s.

All voters are eligible to be entered to win a Creamery gift card, the website said. A winner will be chosen every week.

Voting can be accessed here.

The Fantasy Flavor League schedule is as follows:

October 3 — The Degree Bowl: Alumni Swirl v Scholar’s Chip

October 10 — The Cookie Bowl: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough v Cookies n’ Cream

October 17 — The Sundae on Saturday Bowl: Monkey Business v Peanut Butter Swirl

October 24 — Breakfast Bowl: Grilled Stickies v WPSU Coffee Break

October 31 — The Fruit Bowl: Peachy Paterno v Strawberry

November 7 — Flavor Madness Victory Bowl: Death by Chocolate v Bittersweet Mint

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE