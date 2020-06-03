In Abhishek Aryaman’s freshman year, while he was studying for finals, he texted a friend to buy him an energy drink on the way to his dorm room.

That’s when Aryaman (senior-data science and economics) and his then-roommate Mrigank Doshy got the idea for Mule, their new “decentralized delivery” service in which students deliver each other’s goods.

“You constantly are doing this with friends,” Aryaman said. “You’re able to sort of decentralize the delivery of the service, but what if people were willing to do it [for] strangers, in exchange for money?”

Now, entering their senior year at Penn State, Aryaman and Doshy (senior-computer science and mathematics) are preparing to launch Mule at the university — and soon, at other universities across the country.

Aryaman and Doshy describe Mule as ideal for products that students usually consider too small to warrant delivery. Mule makes these deliveries practical by requiring very little work from the people making deliveries.

“Imagine you’re going for an 8 a.m. class, and you’re running late but you want to get a coffee,” Aryaman said. “You can open up the app, you can look up who’s already at the coffee store and they can sort of get your coffee for you and you pay them.”

For the people making deliveries, called “mules,” the task requires much less labor than a job at Uber Eats would.

“So it’s basically, you’re avoiding waiting in line, or you’re avoiding taking a detour or going to get something, when you could have it delivered as you’re going from one class to another,” Doshy said. “[The mules are] getting paid for something they were already doing.”

When someone requests for a good to be delivered, the app will send a notification to all mules within a particular radius from where the good is offered and give them the option to accept the order. Ideally, the delivery will be picked up by someone who is already in line and planning to go in the direction of the orderer’s location.

Orderers will be able to choose their mule and see each mule’s rating, how many orders they have completed and other variables to help them determine how “trustworthy” the mule is.

When the app becomes available this fall, customers will only be able to order from coffee shops, but eventually it will expand to include food venues, grocery stores, stationary shops, bookstores and more, according to Aryaman.

For many of these locations, Aryaman noted, Mule would be the only service offering delivery.

Aryaman and Doshy expect that many customers will want to become mules, so the beta version of the app will have the option to toggle between being a customer and being a mule.

Mule is currently testing different models for pricing.

In one model, they would charge a fixed percentage of the total order, and in another, an algorithm factors in variables like how far the mule will walk or how easy it is to carry the item. In one model, Mule asks the mules what they want their rate to be and the app lets them work up to that rate according to how many deliveries they make.

Mule is also currently working on strengthening security measures for customers.

According to Aryaman, mules will go through “seven different security checks and psychological profile testings,” and they are currently looking into adding more.

Aryaman and Doshy have spent the last year developing Mule and studying what customers would want from the app. In the earliest phases of testing, they put residents from Doshy’s apartment building in an iMessage group chat, and the residents would Venmo each other for picking up coffee.

Mule also partnered with Happy Valley Launchbox and recruited several employees to prepare the app for its launch, which Doshy said has been very helpful for conducting more sophisticated research.

Ji Darwish, a developer working on the app, met Doshy through a mutual friend and was “very excited” when he heard about Mule’s concept.

“When I thought about it, I was like ‘Yeah, if this existed I would definitely use it,’” Darwish said.

Darwish is one of many college students Mule has recruited in their preparations to bring the app to other universities.

When moving to different markets, Doshy said, Mule looks for college towns like State College that have a fairly concentrated area of businesses and very high mobility among residents.

Doshy said he currently has students acting as “representatives” for Mule at University of California Berkley, Michigan State University and Cornell University, and has students prepared to become representatives when Mule expands to universities in major cities like New York University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California.

There are also students like Darwish studying how to bring Mule to other countries. Darwish lives in the Netherlands, and there are students in India, Morocco and Albania working on customer discovery at their respective universities, according to Doshy.

Doshy said Mule is trying to foster a sense of community among users, so the app has some social media-like features.

Customers can follow mules, which lets them see the mule’s location in case they want a delivery from the mule again.

However, Darwish noted, features like this create concerns for the mules’ privacy, so mules have the option to turn off location sharing when they don’t want to make deliveries.

Doshy said Mule’s “world-domination plan” is to eventually make the app a “Swiss knife-type platform,” where deliveries are just one of the services offered, and users would be able to hire someone to do their laundry.

Mule also has a different version of the app if they need to change their services to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In this version, Doshy explains, apartment buildings could have a “mule representative” who gets groceries for five or six apartments.

Assuming students are able to return to campus for the fall semester, Aryaman and Doshy said Mule will launch for beta testers during the first week of classes and become widely available about halfway through the semester.

Students can sign up to be beta testers at Mule’s website.

