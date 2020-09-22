I am currently a junior at Penn State. However, I transferred here this semester, and I have faced many challenges recently.

While transitioning to a new school during the coronavirus, I look back everyday and think to myself, “I really transferred to one of the biggest schools in the country during a pandemic.”

I know my problems aren’t the main concern right now with everything else going on in the world. But, I know many other transfer students have been struggling as well.

When first applying to colleges, I originally decided to play soccer during fall semesters. So, I attended Point Park University where I could play soccer while still getting my degree.

When I was researching schools to potentially transfer to, it was not easy. I had to narrow down my options to find the best school for me.

However, I thought Penn State would help me become a sports journalist someday. Also, transferring to a big football town like State College would help me fulfill my dreams.

But I made the life-changing decision to transfer before the coronavirus.

Here are some struggles I’ve faced this semester as a new transfer student.

There was initially no Penn State football

I was devastated when I first found out the Big Ten would not play this fall. I did all the work to transfer — and potentially cover the football program — just to miss out on football. It was difficult watching other teams get to play while Penn State was excluded, and I watched those on my Twitter feed react the same way.

But, the Big Ten conference voted on Sept. 16 to play football this fall. The season will start the weekend of Oct. 24. This decision came after many players, parents and coaches pushed for a season.

Even though the season is starting late, I’m grateful the Big Ten decided to start the season. The atmosphere may not be the same as a regular game, but attending a new school as a transfer and watching games on television is better than nothing at all.

I have always been told to make the best of a situation, and that’s exactly what I'm going to do. I’m excited to see what the football team can do this year. I can’t wait to experience how football brings the Penn State community together.

I have no in-person classes

Coming from a small school with smaller class sizes, I was looking forward to larger in-person classes, so it was frustrating watching my in-person classes switch to online or hybrid.

It is definitely harder to connect with professors right now. I’ve been struggling to coordinate visiting virtual office hours with times of my other classes and activities.

It also has been difficult adjusting to the classroom environment. While I have over 200 students in some of my Zoom classes, everyone’s microphones and cameras are off. This makes it hard to engage and communicate with my classmates.

Based on these circumstances, it’s hard to tell if the Penn State classroom environment is different from Point Park’s, since I am just staring at my computer screen all day.

It’s harder to meet new people

Meeting people after transferring to a new school is hard enough. But, being in online classes all the time in my apartment makes it nearly impossible to make new friends.

Luckily, I have already joined many clubs this semester.

I think Penn State has done a great job sending emails out to all of its students encouraging them to get involved in various clubs — whether they meet in-person or remotely on Zoom.

I don’t know the campus

Before arriving on campus this fall, I had to attend a “virtual” orientation, which did not consist of a virtual tour of any buildings or ammendiaties on campus.

Thanks to Google Maps, I was able to find where certain places are. However, I am not on campus much, so I have no clear experience of what campus life is actually like.

I’m missing out on the student experience

Overall, I think I am definitely missing out on the student experience I was looking forward to. There are typically many events at Penn State like free concerts that I don’t get to experience.

I don’t get to walk to classes with my new friends and thousands of other students around.

But, it definitely is a great challenge learning to work remotely for classes and clubs.

For thousands of students — whether they’re transfers or not — the coronavirus has definitely affected most people.

But, I think dealing with hard times will help us to be prepared for any uncertainties in the future.