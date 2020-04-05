THON has officially set its executive committee for 2021.
The students who will lead the largest student-run philanthropy in the world are as follows:
Communications — Conor Barber
Dancer Relations — Nick Vicodomini
Alumni Engagement — Eddie Issertell
Development — Aidan Cliff
Entertainment — Emily Scott
Family Relations — Anne Papandreas
Finance — Madison Hayes
Hospitality — Adam Pembleton
Merchandise — Sammy Park
OPPerations — Lindsay Traino
Public Relations — Sam Koon
Event Safety — Emily Johnson
Fundraising Safety — Kate Colgan
Special Events — Brian Seitz
Supply Logistics — Nate Wilson
Technology — Andy Donato
Katie Solomon will serve as THON's executive director, as previously reported by the Daily Collegian.