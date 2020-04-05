THON 2020: Final Total Reveal
THON has officially set its executive committee for 2021.

The students who will lead the largest student-run philanthropy in the world are as follows:

Communications — Conor Barber

Dancer Relations — Nick Vicodomini

Alumni Engagement — Eddie Issertell

Development — Aidan Cliff

Entertainment — Emily Scott

Family Relations — Anne Papandreas

Finance — Madison Hayes

Hospitality — Adam Pembleton

Merchandise — Sammy Park

OPPerations — Lindsay Traino

Public Relations — Sam Koon

Event Safety — Emily Johnson

Fundraising Safety — Kate Colgan

Special Events — Brian Seitz

Supply Logistics — Nate Wilson

Technology — Andy Donato

Katie Solomon will serve as THON's executive director, as previously reported by the Daily Collegian.

