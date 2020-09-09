With 24 campuses and one of the largest alumni associations in the world, there is no denying Penn State’s reach and influence across the world.

No matter which state or country you live in, it’s always possible to spot the classic blue and white colors or hear a fellow Penn Stater chant “We Are!”

Being a well-known university, it’s not surprising that Penn State is referenced in quite a few films.

Here are four classic films that reference Dear Old State:

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

The film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Stephen Chobsky.

Chobsky, a Pittsburgh native, said he is very fond of Penn State and all that State College has to offer, according to The Tab.

The movie is a coming-of-age story that chronicles the growing pains of adolescents as they navigate mental illness, sexuality, societal pressures and more.

The film has an ensemble cast featuring stars including Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, Paul Rudd, Nina Dobrev, Dylan McDermott and Kate Walsh.

The film is set in 1990s Pittsburgh and follows the character Charlie, played by Lerman, as he is released from a mental health institution and begins his freshman year of high school.

As Charlie gradually becomes more open and comfortable, he meets and becomes friends with a senior named Sam, played by Watson.

Sam is determined to get accepted into the college of her dreams — Penn State — but she needs to improve her Scholastic Aptitude Test scores, so Charlie volunteers to help her.

Charlie’s brother is an all-star football player who wears the Nittany Lion jersey every week.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is riddled with other Penn State references, given the setting.

Throughout the movie, characters can be heard mentioning the iconic Berkey Creamery, which does not mix ice cream flavors, and Grilled Stickies — two Penn State staples.

RELATED

Penn State professors explain differences between teaching in-person and Zoom classes Though many Penn State students and professors might agree that online classes are not as ex…

“Multiplicity”

“Multiplicity” is a 1996 science-fiction comedy starring Michael Keaton, Andy MacDowell and Eugene Levy.

The movie follows Doug Kinney, played by Keaton, whose hectic life is always preventing him from spending time with his family and accepting other opportunities to have fun.

When introduced to a sympathetic scientist, Doug is offered the chance to clone himself. He takes the opportunity, hoping that he will have more free time for the things that are important to him.

However, each duplicate, or clone, develops a different personality, which causes chaos and problems for Kinney.

There is a scene in the film where Kinney, who now has some free time, is able to attend his son’s pee wee football game.

He can be seen sporting a Penn State hat while trying to persuade the team’s coach to put his son into the game.

Perhaps Kinney had dreams of being a Penn State football dad, or maybe Michael Keaton, a Pennsylvania native, managed to sneak that reference in himself.

“All the Right Moves”

“All the Right Moves” is a 1983 sports drama starring Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson and Lea Thompson and was filmed in both Johnstown and Pittsburgh.

It tells the story of Stefen "Stef" Djordjevic, played by Cruise, a Serbian-American high school football player from a small, poor western Pennsylvania town.

Stef is both academically and athletically gifted and is determined to receive a college football scholarship so he will finally be able to leave his town and achieve his dreams of becoming an engineer.

Throughout the film, Penn State posters can be seen hanging in Stef’s room.

Perhaps Stefen had aspirations of becoming a Nittany Lion.

RELATED

Penn State School of Theatre creates virtual fundraiser to help students Typically, Penn State Centre Stage hosts an annual fundraiser including School of Theatre al…

“Rudy”

The 1993 film “Rudy” is a biographical sports drama starring Sean Astin, Jon Favreau and Charles S. Dutton.

The movie tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger who long had aspirations of playing college football at the University of Notre Dame.

Ruettiger is determined to overcome all academic, financial and physical obstacles to play the game he loves for the team of his dreams.

There is a scene in the film during which Rudy is finally admitted to the University of Notre Dame.

To celebrate, he attends a football game between the Fighting Irish and the Nittany Lions, a scene during which the Penn State Blue Band is seen performing the fight song.

The energy of the game reminds Rudy to keep striving for excellence.