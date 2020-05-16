Penn State Housing will now be offering shipping and storage options for students who are unable to return to campus and retrieve their belongings.

Students can sign up to have their items stored or shipped with Storage Squad, the official student storage and shipping provider at Penn State. Students will be responsible for the cost of the service.

A waiver form giving the university permission to pack their personal belongings must be completed and sent to the Assignment Office email from their Penn State email account or faxed to 814-863-8364.

Students can then sign up for shipping or storage with Storage Squad, indicating the number of boxes that will be needed for their items. Housing staff will pack the students’ items using the Storage Squad boxes and complete an inventory sheet to document items that have been packed.

Storage Squad will then return to campus later in June to retrieve the boxes and ship or store students’ items. A confirmation email will be sent to students from Storage Squad that their items have been picked up.

Any illegal or prohibited items will not be packed and will be reported to Residence Life.

Students who still possess their room keys but do not need to return to campus should select the move-out option “I’ve moved out and need to return my key” in eLiving. Students should return their keys to the university by Friday, June 19 to avoid having to pay a core change fee.

Students should mail their keys using a padded envelope to:

133 Johnston Commons,

Attn: Commons Desk Manager,

University Park, PA 16802