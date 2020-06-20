While Penn State’s “Back to State” plans require students to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, social distancing and other similar protocols can be expected in the coming fall semester.

Some students believe these measures are necessary to ensure a safe return to campus, while several also said they predict students will not follow social distancing to the fullest extent.

Penn State student Ethan Cook said he believes that while some students will follow social distancing and others will not, the majority will practice these rules. He expects, however, that everyone will stray from the guidelines from time to time.

Although there will be some situations in which it will be difficult to enforce social distancing on campus — including in the HUB-Robeson Center, in residential dining locations and at sporting events, if they occur — Cook (senior-journalism) said he thinks the university’s return to campus plan will be effective in limiting contact and preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Cook added that practicing these recommendations may be difficult at times, but it will be worthwhile in the end.

“Following social distancing will be tough, but it’s what’s getting me back on campus to begin with,” he said.

Likewise, Stephen Rufo thinks the return to campus plan will be effective in encouraging social distancing among students, but only to an extent. He said there will be some instances in which practices cannot be as easily enforced.

“In certain areas of campus where there are faculty members, I would say yes, the guidelines will be followed, but if there is no one enforcing the rules... the guidelines will not be followed,” Rufo (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said via email.

Adding to this, Rufo said he does not believe students — including himself and his close friends — will distance themselves from one another outside of the classroom because of the large size of campus and the need for social interaction among college-aged individuals.

Rufo also said he does not think many students are worried about the virus, which could be another reason for not following protocols.

“I personally think people our age do not care about the coronavirus, unless you are a person of high risk,” Rufo said. “If any of us get the coronavirus we have a greater chance of surviving, and it’s been reported that people in our age bracket either experience mild to no symptoms if they have the virus.”

Similarly, Jordan Henry said she does not believe students will practice social distancing, especially because she has already seen people stray from state recommendations.

“I definitely do not think students will social distance off-campus,” Henry (senior-public relations) said via email. “People are going to party and there is no way to stop it.”

Henry added that she thinks the virus will inevitably spread once everyone has returned to campus because it will be impossible to prevent all personal contact. As a result of this, she said she does not plan on social distancing outside of what is enforced on campus.

“I quarantined myself for two months,” she said. “I pay thousands of dollars to go to Penn State and social distancing is not going to ruin my last year on campus.”

On the other hand, Tori Kovalchick said she plans on closely following social distancing rules — both inside the classroom and out.

“I’m still concerned about contracting the virus or spreading it to my family and friends, so I intend on practicing the social distancing protocols,” Kovalchick (freshman-chemical engineering) said via email. “Outside of the classroom with friends, I hope to still be as safe as possible.”

Kovalchick added that she thinks the university’s return plan will help keep coronavirus case numbers down. Based on conversations she has had with friends, she said people will likely feel encouraged to follow necessary protocols if it means they can stay on campus.

“Wearing a mask or following one-way traffic is a small price to pay to ensure everyone on campus stays healthy,” she said.

However, Kovalchick said she will likely feel comfortable breaking social distancing around a few close friends, and believes other students will do the same — especially when they are not in public.

“In my area, as soon as restrictions were lessened, people immediately began socializing with close friends, and I imagine the same would be true in college where students are meeting new friends,” she said.

Betty Raup said she knows students will want to spend time together and hang out in large groups. Because of this, she believes the spread of the virus on campus — to a certain degree — is inevitable.

Despite this, Raup (sophomore-immunology and infectious diseases) said she thinks most students will follow the guidelines and they’ll be encouraged to practice social distancing if they see others doing it.

Raup said she personally plans on sticking to the guidelines as closely as possible.

“I will follow any [rules] that the university puts in place,” she said. “I will also try to stay to myself... This is a big thing and if you get into the wrong place at the wrong time, you could get it.”

Raup said she expects students will have to be flexible and adjust to any decisions the university makes throughout the semester.

“I feel like students will have to determine whether or not they want to be there,” she said. “Things will be different and if they don’t follow the guidelines, we’ll go back to being stuck in the same place again.”