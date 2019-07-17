An estate gift of $890,000 from a 1952 Penn State alumnus may benefit students majoring in architectural engineering or physics in the near future. The donation from M. Dean and Jean L. Underwood will create two scholarships, one for each major.

An Eberly College of Science graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics, M. Dean Underwood, passed away at the age of 95 on Jan. 28. Underwood’s wife Jean, passed in 2017. More than $590,000 was left in their estate and asked to start the M. Dean and Jean L. Underwood Scholarship in Physics.

Also, the late couple couple bequeathed $300,000 to the College of Engineering to create a scholarship in their name in architectural engineering.

Prior to his undergraduate career, M. Dean Underwood served three years in the Navy, where he trained in electronics. Also, he worked to construct an AM radio station in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, which was completed after he had graduated from Penn State.

After graduation, he worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories in the transistor development. He contributed significantly to the lab’s development to an all-electronic central office.

Retiring to Pinehurst, North Carolina in 1976, Underwood enjoyed golfing, however his interest in technology never faded. While in retirement, he developed an automated system for his local country club’s golf operations.

“Mrs. and Mr. Underwood always appreciated architectural engineering, and we’re thankful for their gift, which will help provide scholarships for architectural engineering students,” Sez Atamturktur, the Harry and Arlene Schell Professor and head of the Department of Architectural Engineering, said. “We are a five-year program, but federal financial aid only lasts for four years. This gift will enable us to help cover some of this gap for our students.”

