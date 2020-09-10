During the University Park Undergraduate Association’s third meeting of the semester, representatives continued to examine information and debate resolutions relating to the coronavirus, although not all of the resolutions passed.

UPUA President Zachary McKay updated attendees on the university’s plans for students in isolation.

Damon Sims, Penn State’s vice president for student affairs, told McKay in a meeting that about half of the university’s isolation space is full, although the university has plans to isolate students in nearby hotels when Eastview Terrace’s rooms are completely filled.

Sims also said Penn State will be “ramping up” its testing, according to McKay, with plans to add more on-campus testing and test every student before campus closes Nov. 20.

McKay said this does not mean the university will begin testing more than 1% of students per day, which is what UPUA asked for in a recent resolution.

Sims told McKay the university expected the amount of coronavirus spread that has transpired in the last few weeks, and that most of the spread appears to be from students’ day-to-day interactions, rather than from parties.

Contrary to recent reports, Sims told McKay he was not aware of any students leaving their Eastview Terrace rooms, and he doesn't think it is a widespread problem.

Sims was also not aware of the concerns raised by students about poor sanitary conditions in Eastview Terrace, McKay said.

The meeting began with a presentation from the Student Care and Advocacy office regarding LionCash vouchers that UPUA donated during summer for students in need of financial assistance.

According to an employee from the office, about half of the vouchers will go to students who cannot work because they are in isolation.

Additionally, Aidan Neigh, David Pool, Jameke Spencer and Amelia Dodoo were all sworn into the judicial board, and a proposed policy change to make the chief of staff and the treasurer separate positions failed by one vote.

The assembly passed a resolution in support of the RESTART Act, an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program that stalled in the US Senate.

According to the resolution, UPUA will launch a campaign to encourage Pennsylvania Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey to pass the bill.

UPUA also passed a resolution to support students who live in different time zones, urging professors not to count attendance towards students’ grades and asking that lectures be recorded and made available for students who cannot attend during the scheduled time period.

The materials only need to be made available to students who apply for leniency and prove their current time zone makes it difficult to attend class, the resolution stated.

Representatives Cameron McColgan and Lakyn Meeder introduced a resolution that demanded, in the event that the campus closes early, Penn State provide on-campus housing for students who have extenuating circumstances. The Student Life committee will review the resolution on Thursday.

The resolution asked housing be provided for international students, student employees, students with mental health concerns, students who are unsafe at home, students who cannot fulfill their academic needs at home and students who have immunocompromised family members at home.

Early into the discussion, representative Daniel Risser made a motion to table the resolution because it had not gone through the proper committee.

Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson objected, noting the university might close before the next UPUA meeting takes place. However, Risser’s motion passed by one vote.