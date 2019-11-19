Last month, Claire Bourne, Penn State associate professor of English, published an essay on the annotations made in a copy of Shakespeare's First Folio, located at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

After publishing the essay, Jason Scott Warren — the director of the Cambridge Centre for Material Texts at Cambridge University who has been reading and studying Milton for over 20 years — recognized the handwriting as 17th century author John Milton's.

"[If the writing is Milton’s] it will enrich our understanding of the way Milton read another writer, and arguably the greatest writer in the English language," David Loewenstein, an expert in Milton and the director of graduate studies in Penn State's Department of English, said.

He said that it can also help explain how Milton came to write verses for the Second Folio — a collected work of his plays — published in 1632.

Milton's family owned a copy of the First Folio, as his father was a trustee of the Blackfriar's Theatre — which Shakespeare's company the King's Men performed in.

The annotations in the book show Milton comparing Shakespeare quartos and the First Folio copy — going through each play and marking the differences between the copies. Bourne explains that the process the reader is going through is called collating.

“He's looking at the Folio text, but he's got a copy of the quarto text and is comparing,” Bourne said. “Collating is to compare two texts side by side to find the variance, to find where those texts differ …[and] the alternative words that he is comparing come from the quarto."

Before Bourne knew it was Milton’s writing, she was interested in the book because, as she said, "the person who left these marks on the page and who engaged in this book was more engaged than your average reader."

"In some cases, it looks like this person is correcting the text. In other cases, the reader is providing an alternative word, but not crossing out the printed text, so leaving open interpretive possibility… and this is in all the plays in this book, and there are 36 plays in this book. [In] all but four plays, the reader has put kind of lines in the margin that are kind of like brackets to mark passages that are of interest. So, this reader is almost paying attention to almost the whole Shakespearian corpus," she said.

One major difference the reader marks, as Bourne showed, was that in the folio the prologue to “Romeo and Juliet” was missing, and so the reader, Milton, went ahead and wrote it in.

Some of the differences that the reader highlighted were things that Bourne was not even aware of.

"For example, Hamlet calls his uncle 'Claudius,' So here in the folio he calls his uncle 'The Blunt King; 'blunt' can be referring to Claudius as impotent or powerless… but then we see this word in the margin ‘bloat,’” she said. “So, bloat means having consumed something to excess or maybe just like excessive in some way, insatiable in some way, which is the total opposite of blunt. [Blunt] is kind of making fun of him for being powerless and [bloat] is saying he's excessive and kind of gross and disgusting, which also then reflects back on Hamlet's mother, like how could you sleep with a guy like that?"

Another example from Bourne’s essay is that Milton notes the difference in one line from “Romeo and Juliet,” when Juliet asks the friar to, "Come weepe with me, past hope, past care, past helpe."

The essay said "the reader proposes ‘cure’ instead of ‘care,’” and this change alters the characterization of Juliet.

The word “cure” may suggest that Juliet believes nothing can help her emotions, while the “care” may suggest that Juliet is beyond preservation or fear, according to Bourne’s essay.

This small change may affect the interpretation of Juliet and how one feels the writing, in that using "cure" emphasizes Juliet's vulnerability, while "care" gives room for the portrayal of a vulnerable and fearless Juliet.

If the reader is Milton, Bourne said it confirms “a lot of things we know about Milton.”

“We know, obviously, that Milton has a great literary sensibility. We also know that Milton was very interested in revision of his own work. So, we actually have in various different libraries, copies of his own printed works that he's then gone in after they've been published to correct and gone in and change,” Bourne said.

Bourne added she finds Milton’s engagement interesting, and said the engagement indicates the text is “always in flux” and is “always open to interpretation.”

"He's thinking about text in a dynamic way, not in a fixed way... texts are always a work in progress for Milton," Bourne said.

According to Bourne’s essay, what Milton was doing is called marginalia — the act of writing in the book's margins while reading. Essentially, the reader is reacting to the text actively, and showing how they are responding to the text.

Ultimately, Bourne said this discovery shows the lives of the text outside of Shakespeare’s original writing.

"…The exciting thing about focusing on reception and on reading is that we see the lives that these texts had outside of the control of the people who made them,” Bourne said. “And so, we see the life of the First Folio, which says in its preliminaries, 'This is perfect, this book is perfect.' It's not, it's not."