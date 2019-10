Turning Point USA hosted 'The Censored', featuring controversial YouTubers Hunter Avallone and Carl Benjamin.

Groups of students gathered at Old Main before heading to the Kern Building to protest against the event.

Molly Burns (Senior - Political Science), and other protestors expressed their anger over their student fees being used to pay for the event. They acknowledged they did have the right to free speech, but in turn they had the right to protest those who use "hate speech."