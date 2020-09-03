During a global pandemic, staying fit may not be the most pressing topic on everyone’s mind.

Still, research shows exercising has numerous benefits, including reducing one’s risk of heart disease and improving one’s overall mental health.

Penn State Campus Recreation has uploaded over 100 fitness and wellness videos via YouTube, all of which are free for anyone to watch, which is convenient now more than ever with the university’s recreation centers currently closed due to the pandemic.

Here are five video exercises that every Penn Stater can do from the comfort of their dorm or apartment.

Squats

One of the most dreaded exercise moves — but nevertheless a very effective one — squats are a strength exercise that help to build muscle.

This movement works on one’s quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, abdominal muscles, lower back and glutes.

Squats are primarily categorized as an anaerobic exercise, meaning its main energy source is glycogen, which is the body’s way of storing carbohydrates.

When you squat, your body burns that glycogen.

Here is a recent squat workout from Campus Recreation to follow along.

Push-ups

Try doing anywhere from five to 20 push-ups a day to improve your upper-body strength.

A push-up is a calisthenics exercise that works the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders. Push-ups are an effective and easy exercise to do in your dorm or apartment.

Push-ups are typically considered an anaerobic exercise, however, they can become aerobic when you do this movement for an elongated time.

Aerobic exercises consist of continuous effort that uses the body’s oxygen as fuel, whereas anaerobic exercises involve short explosions of energy.

Here is a Campus Recreation video workout that includes push-ups.

RELATED

5 types of plants to keep in your home away from home | Opinion A fun way to spruce up your dorm room or apartment is to bring in some potted plants.

Sit-ups

Sit-ups don’t require much space, so they should be easy to do with little room. Students would preferably use a yoga mat, pillow or carpet to protect the lower back when doing the movement.

Sit-ups build muscle mass and strength in your abdominal muscles and hips. This exercise can improve flexibility, posture, balance and stability. They can also boost and build back muscles and the pelvis, which can minimize back pain and make injury less likely.

Here is an ab workout video provided by Campus Recreation students can follow along with.

Sun salutations

Sun salutations are a common yoga sequence that energizes the body, enhances blood circulation and strengthens muscles.

When practicing sun salutations, the lungs, digestive system, muscles and joints can benefit.

Sun salutations build heat in the body and are typically used as a warm-up in yoga practice. This is a good series of poses to start the day with because it will activate the mind and stretch out muscles.

Yoga is known for soothing tension and anxiety in the mind and body, which could be very beneficial for college students.

Numerous studies have found yoga to have a positive effect on cardiovascular risks, as it can help lower blood pressure.

Follow along with this Campus Recreation video to improve your yoga skills.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are a jumping cardio exercise that work the entire body and can be done anywhere.

This movement is a very efficient form of aerobic exercise and resistance work.

Jumping jacks can help burn fat all over the body due to the high intensity of the movements.

The exercise improves the heart muscle and works on the biceps, triceps, glutes, adductors, hamstrings, calves, quads, chest muscles, core and lats.

This exercise is part of plyometrics, also known as jump training, in which muscles exert maximum force in a short time.

Here is a HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, video from Campus Recreation that involves similar movements that jumping jacks require.