Penn State announced it will utilize the Nittany Lion Inn for additional classroom space and single-occupancy housing for students living on-campus, according to a Penn State News release.

The university initially planned on using the Nittany Lion Inn — which contains 233 guest rooms — as an isolation space for students who contract the coronavirus, according to the release.

Now, however, the Eastview Terrace residence hall complex — which consists of seven buildings and typically houses up to 800 students — will serve as the isolation space and provide each student with a single room and private bath.

