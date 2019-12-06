Penn State student Mandy Hirsch hopes to one day become a special education teacher.

This goal led her to her current position as the public relations chair for Penn State’s chapter of Best Buddies — an organization of student volunteers who aim to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to Best Buddies’ website, there are nearly 2,900 chapters worldwide, including Penn State’s.

“Usually we’ll have a few general meetings before we pair anybody up,” Hirsch said. “You can choose to be a peer buddy who is one-on-one paired, or you can be an associate buddy who comes to events in case peer buddies can’t come to make sure no one is left alone.”

When applying to be a buddy, members fill out a survey that includes questions such as, “What’s your favorite movie?” or “What type of activities do you do for fun?” The executive board will then sift through the survey results to pair people based on their best matches and compatibility.

Though Hirsch is very involved with Best Buddies partly due to her career aspirations, she noted that anybody can join.

“I think it teaches you compassion and opens your eyes to other people’s experiences,” Hirsch (senior-human development and family studies) said. “Regardless of their circumstances, everyone is so welcoming and friendly. It’s just the best feeling knowing that my buddy, who I’ve known for two years, is always so excited to see me.”

The club meets every other Tuesday for general meetings and holds holiday parties for members to engage with each other. These parties are made possible through the club’s partnership with the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at Penn State.

Chris Matthias, who is the former philanthropy chair of Pi Kappa Phi, assisted in the fraternity’s involvement with the local chapter. Pi Kappa Phi’s philanthropy focuses on “The Ability Experience,” which advocates for people with disabilities. When he found out about the Penn State chapter, he knew he wanted to get his fraternity involved.

“When you think of people [who have disabilities], it doesn’t necessarily mean inability,” Matthias (senior- computer engineering) said. “You see people [who] might talk or act a little different than you, but you see the similarities and that we’re all just human beings and that we all just want to be good people to one another.”

When discussing the needs of the club, Matthias found out that the holiday parties were being held in classroom environments. He proposed moving the parties to Pi Kappa Phi’s house and letting the fraternity host.

“My first event was the Halloween party last fall,” Matthias said. “I didn’t know how it was going to turn out and what to expect, but it ended up being my favorite event just seeing how everyone worked together to throw the event just meant a lot and seeing all of the buddies’ reactions to the event was incredible.”

Matthias estimated there were 50 to 60 people at the last party. Although the event is held by the club and fraternity, it’s open to the public.

“We were told that the buddies liked having more people there,” Mathias said. “It’s more of a party atmosphere and you want to have a good time and make sure everyone else is enjoying themselves.”

The holiday parties include food brought by all of the participants, and a variety of games for members to engage in. Some parties also have seasonal components, like Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

As a senior, Matthias’ involvement with Best Buddies is coming to an end, but the impact the club left on him is anything but over.

For him, the most rewarding moments come in the form of seeing the smiles on buddies’ faces at the holiday parties or seeing the fundraising total they’ve made that will be able to help others with disabilities in their community.

“Working with Best Buddies and just seeing the club put their time and energy to helping and thinking of others and being so selfless really impacted me to want to do the same,” Matthias said. “They showed me how important service is.”