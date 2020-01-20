When entering the first semester of college, there is an inevitable period of adjustment that all freshmen experience.

With the fall semester now behind them, freshman students are moving into the second half of the year with newfound knowledge.

Some Penn State freshmen felt that certain aspects of their first semester played out similarly to their expectations, but most appeared to be surprised by the reality they experienced.

Amanda Gryskevicz — who said she believed her first semester was “going to be a breeze” — said her high school experience led her to believe college life would be significantly different than it turned out to be.

“I was definitely shocked, because I came from a really small school in the middle of nowhere,” Gryzkevicz (freshman-music performance) said. “I graduated with a class of 86 and they were all hillbillies, so it’s a completely different environment here.”

Gryskevicz also said she thought her classes would be the same as they were in high school since she took several advanced placement (AP) courses prior to coming to Penn State. Instead, she found that her college courses required much more work.

Anna Griggs said she was also given misleading information in high school about what to expect in college.

“I went to a college prep high school, so they kind of constantly told us that our classes were going to be really hard and that we’d have to spend our whole time studying, but we would also need to somehow figure out how to be well-rounded,” Griggs (freshman-chemistry) said.

Griggs added that she also thought she would have more free time based on information given to her at New Student Orientation (NSO).

“At orientation, they tell you that you have 16 hours of free time, so I would think that was plenty of time to take naps and do homework,” Griggs said. “But by the time I would wake up from my naps it would be late, I would still need to do my homework and I’d still be tired from my previous nap.”

Although Jonah Albert tried to come into his first semester with as few expectations as possible and felt that his classes were similar to what he anticipated, he said that his NSO experience also shaped his idea of what Penn State would be like.

“During NSO, I actually had a really bad experience. The guy I was staying with was not the guy I met earlier that night and he invited a lot of his friends into the room and started juuling and vaping,” Albert (freshman-cyber security) said. “But last semester and this semester, I’ve been living in LIFE House, so none of that has been happening. It’s a great environment and people actually come out of their rooms and talk to each other.”

LIFE House is a special living option for students who do not take part in drugs and alcohol.

Straying slightly from this viewpoint, Drew Gudenburr said he was not concerned about the people he would meet. Rather, he said he was hoping and expecting to meet a variety of new friends at the start of the semester.

“I was a little nervous at first and didn’t know what to expect, but I got a good roommate, so I was happy about that,” Gudenburr (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I was hoping to meet new friends from all over. That was one of the big things I was happy about doing.”

Griggs, on the other hand, found it easier to make friends in a small high school rather than college.

“I went to such a small high school, and everything was so small that we were kind of forced to be friends with each other,” Griggs said. “Coming here, I actually had to put in effort to say hi to people, so it just took more work than I thought it would.”

Annie Gibson said one lesson she learned in her first semester was the importance of the resources available to students to help them succeed academically and socially. With this, she also tied in the crucial nature of communication and making connections.

“It was just learning to manage, because I had all of the resources there but I just didn’t know how they worked,” Gibson (freshman-electrical engineering) said. “Now that I know how they work, I feel like it will be a lot better.”

Joshua Kouassi said he also gained significant benefits from Penn State resources, even though he did not fully understand how these systems worked at the start of term.

“[In the first semester], I didn’t go to my counselor at all because I didn’t know what to talk about,” Kouassi (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Then I went one time because she emailed me and after that I scheduled four different appointments. Before that, my semester was really far down, but afterward it started picking back up.”

Despite the struggles with time management, lack of sleep, roommate problems and maintaining a good social-academic balance, many freshmen at Penn State learned valuable lessons in the fall semester that will guide them as they move into the spring term.

Although he had a rocky start, Albert said he has become accustomed to the college lifestyle and made the most of what he was given.

“The beginning was a little rough. It was hard to get into the swing of things, get used to college life,” Albert said. “But once I sort of found a routine and got involved with way too many clubs, once I got into the flow of things, it definitely got a lot better. Looking back, it wasn’t a great semester, but it turned out alright.”

Gudenburr added that he is looking forward to running with the successes he found in the fall and growing with them.

“I learned a lot about how to manage time and everything, and I am just starting to build off of that,” he said. “I had a lot of fun and did well last semester, so I am going to carry that with me and do well this semester.”