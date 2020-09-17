It is not uncommon to see tents set up across Penn State’s campus at any one time — but this year, the reason for these spaces is slightly different than in the past.

According to university spokesperson Lisa Powers, the tents — including the ones on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn, on the tennis courts by the McCoy Natatorium, on the meadow by the Business Building, in front of Thompson Hall, on the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center’s patio and near the College of Arts and Architecture — are intended to serve as outdoor, physically-distanced spaces on campus.

Powers said via email these spaces are used for scheduled events by the college or organization that set them up, or, if there are no events being hosted, for students to use as they wish.

With capacity limits being placed on indoor spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic, Powers said these tents are also intended to “relieve pressure” on current on-campus study locations. Currently, the university has 45 designated classrooms for students to participate in their Zoom classes or just to study.

Steve Sampsell, director of strategic communications for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said the college set up a tent behind the Carnegie Building and in front of Thompson Hall to offer a flexible outdoor space that accommodates more people than indoor spaces can under capacity restrictions.

“I think the deans across campus were looking for ways for students to have some safe interaction and make best use of the footprint on campus to provide for our students,” Sampsell said.

Sampsell said although the tent can only hold 35 people under current social-distancing standards, this is still more than many of the college’s indoor space capacities.

He added the tent’s main limitation is that it does not have electricity, meaning it cannot be used for classes. It has, however, been used for events such as the Bellisario Involvement Fair, graduate student orientation and “Meet the Deans” events.

In the future, Sampsell said the college hopes to open the tent up for student organizations to use, but, having only signed out the tent until Oct. 2, this may not be a possibility.

In addition to concerns about colder weather, Sampsell said the college initially thought student organizations would have been able to host in-person meetings by this point, which is why it was not signed out for a longer period.

Sampsell said the college’s goal in providing these spaces is to offer students the opportunity to safely connect with one another.

“For us, it’s just a little bit of human interaction,” Sampsell said. “The students that are here seem to be longing to see someone face-to-face. This gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Matt Mooney, the assistant dean for teaching, learning and technology in the Smeal College of Business, said Smeal erected the tent to offer students a break from being inside on their computers for classes.

“As a student, it’s hard to have all of your classes on Zoom,” Mooney said. “[The tent] provides the opportunity for a little bit of social interaction that is safe.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

In a typical year, Mooney said Smeal usually has a tent up in the fall for alumni tailgates on football weekends, so they have adapted this purpose to fit the current needs of the college and its students.

According to Mooney, the tent will be up until mid-October. He said the main limitation of the space is that it cannot be used if lightning is detected within 40 miles.

Additionally, Mooney said the college’s largest indoor space, which usually holds 150 people, can now only hold 28 under capacity restrictions.

The tent, however, can host up to 64 people at a time, and has been used for events such as the orientation for masters students in organization development and leadership, as well as business administration.

Penn State Student Affairs has also provided outdoor spaces for events and recreational use with its tents on the HUB Lawn and the tennis courts near the McCoy Natatorium.

Mary G. Edgington, senior director for HUB Student Affairs facilities and staff development, said the HUB lawn tent can hold 125 people and the two tennis court tents can hold 60 people each.

Edgington said Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims came up with the idea to offer these spaces. In addition to being open for Student Affairs events and recreational student use, student organizations can reserve the tents on 25 LIVE.

As detailed on the 25 LIVE sign up page, student organizations that sign out the tent must comply with a series of rules, including paying the Office of the Physical Plant if the tent furniture setup needs changed, accommodating a cleaning fee for weekend reservations and maintaining a record of attendee names and contact information.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

NextGen is buckling down for 2020 presidential election amid coronavirus pandemic As the November presidential election nears, NextGen America is working to encourage young a…

According to Edgington, students must comply with mask-wearing and social-distancing protocol during events and recreational use unless they are eating.

She said the university’s public health ambassadors do frequent sweeps of these tent locations to make sure all coronavirus mitigation methods are being followed.

Edgington also said lights and electrical outlets have been added to the HUB tent and will soon be added to the tennis court tents so students can utilize the spaces in the evening and charge their devices as needed.

“I just hope students find them valuable,” Edgington said.

Jacqueline Thomann said although she initially thought these spaces were being used for coronavirus testing, she has found them useful for studying and connecting with other people.

“I was just talking to the girl behind me, and we were saying it’s hard to make friends,” Thomann (sophomore-secondary education) said. “I’m a sophomore, but freshmen are really struggling with this adjustment, so it’s good overall for everybody.”

Similarly, Jaden Krauser said he thought the tents had either always been put up in past years or that they were being used for coronavirus purposes.

Once he realized they were intended for student use, however, Krauser (freshman-business) said he began using the HUB lawn tent every day. He added having them around likely decreases the congestion of indoor spaces.

“I also think that with corona, more people come out here,” Krauser said. “There’s more seats open in the HUB, so it’s less crowded, and the noise is definitely down.”

Although she has only utilized the tents a couple times, Cara Marsh said she will continue going to them to study or do homework. She said she thinks people probably assume the tents are strictly for events, but she enjoys being able to switch up her work location while the weather holds.

“I think it’s really great because it allows people to come outside, and the weather’s still nice, so it gives more space to sit other than the HUB or other [indoor] areas on campus,” Marsh (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Emma Calabro said she believes using tents in particular is a good choice, seeing as they can be used even if it is raining.

“I think the tent was really smart, so even if it does become bad weather — which it usually does here — you can still sit out here,” Calabro (sophomore-sports marketing) said.

Before returning to campus for the fall semester, Victoria Dougherty said she heard other universities would be offering similar outdoor spaces for students. She said she is glad Penn State decided to do the same.

“I really like the tent thing they have going on, because I love being outside, and as long as the weather is nice, I just feel like it accommodates well for what everyone is going for,” Dougherty (sophomore-electrical engineering) said.

So far, Dougherty said she has used the tent as a study space and attended a Student Affairs event on the HUB lawn. She added that she thinks they could be useful spaces for clubs and student organizations as well.

Regardless of how students utilize the tents, Sampsell said Bellisario — and the university in general — hopes students can take a break from the prominently virtual nature of the semester.

“When you sit in your dorm room all day, it’s just nice to see somebody else and — even if you have masks on — be outside and be together.”