Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer charged Brian Setnick — a resident of Aston, Pennsylvania — with a felony count of ethnic intimidation on Friday after Setnick allegedly shouted racial slurs while driving past a protest last Sunday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Setnick was accompanied by an individual who many have said is his son, Penn State student Sean Setnick.

In a statement to the Collegian, Sean denied saying racist remarks.

Aston police officers said Setnick, 60, was captured on video yelling racial slurs and saying “you better watch out.” Police spoke with seven witnesses who said they felt threatened by Setnick’s comments, according to the Inquirer.

According to the article, police officers reviewed dashboard camera footage from the police vehicles that were monitoring the protest that day.

Setnick also faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Court records reveal Setnick was arraigned on Friday and released on a $75,000 unsecured bail, according to the article.