With the 2020 presidential election less than a month away, students might be wondering how and where to vote in State College.

Here is a voting guide for the Nov. 3 election.

Dates to keep in mind

Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

Students can pick up a postage-paid voter registration application at the Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose at 102 HUB-Robeson Center, or they can visit the Pennsylvania Voters Service’s website to register online.

Oct. 27 is the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania.

Students can pick up a mail-in ballot application at 102 HUB, or request one through pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Students can drop off completed ballots to a secure drop-off box in front of the HUB on Pollock Road, which will be locked and monitored by video surveillance 24/7.

In order to be counted, mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by Centre County by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Students can request an absentee ballot if they will not be in the municipality on election day, or if they have a disability or illness, such as the coronavirus.

In order to request either a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, students must first be registered to vote.

In-person polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In-person voting location options for Penn State students

The Bryce Jordan Center is the primary in-person voting location for all Penn State students who live on-campus at University Park, except for students living in White Course apartments.

The HUB will serve as an in-person voting location for on-campus students living in White Course apartments.

Penn State students who live off-campus are encouraged to enter their address in the website vote411.org to identify their local voting location.

Additional information

The Centre County Board of Elections designated the BJC as a satellite elections office for the 2020 general election.

This means all students and Centre County residents will be able to utilize this location to process mail-in ballots, absentee ballot requests, complete ballot packers and submit ballots for secure processing.

The satellite elections office will be open Wednesday through Sunday from Oct. 7 to Oct. 24. Voters must visit centrecountyvotes.com/bjc to schedule an appointment in advance.

BJC parking will be free to voters during satellite office hours.

Students can visit psuvotes.psu.edu for more information.