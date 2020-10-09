Voting Day Rides
Todd Miner of Vamos! Lion Chariot rides his chariot bike around the voting information table outside of the HUB-Robeson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Miner is giving free rides on election day to help people get to their polling places.

 Lindsey Shuey

With the 2020 presidential election less than a month away, students might be wondering how and where to vote in State College.

Here is a voting guide for the Nov. 3 election.

Dates to keep in mind

Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

Students can pick up a postage-paid voter registration application at the Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose at 102 HUB-Robeson Center, or they can visit the Pennsylvania Voters Service’s website to register online.

Oct. 27 is the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania.

Students can pick up a mail-in ballot application at 102 HUB, or request one through pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Students can drop off completed ballots to a secure drop-off box in front of the HUB on Pollock Road, which will be locked and monitored by video surveillance 24/7.

In order to be counted, mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by Centre County by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Students can request an absentee ballot if they will not be in the municipality on election day, or if they have a disability or illness, such as the coronavirus.

In order to request either a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, students must first be registered to vote.

In-person polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In-person voting location options for Penn State students

The Bryce Jordan Center is the primary in-person voting location for all Penn State students who live on-campus at University Park, except for students living in White Course apartments.

The HUB will serve as an in-person voting location for on-campus students living in White Course apartments.

Penn State students who live off-campus are encouraged to enter their address in the website vote411.org to identify their local voting location.

Additional information

The Centre County Board of Elections designated the BJC as a satellite elections office for the 2020 general election.

This means all students and Centre County residents will be able to utilize this location to process mail-in ballots, absentee ballot requests, complete ballot packers and submit ballots for secure processing.

The satellite elections office will be open Wednesday through Sunday from Oct. 7 to Oct. 24. Voters must visit centrecountyvotes.com/bjc to schedule an appointment in advance.

BJC parking will be free to voters during satellite office hours.

Students can visit psuvotes.psu.edu for more information.

