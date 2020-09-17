The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning recommended in a proposal on Thursday that there should be no increase in rental rates for 2021-2022 for graduate apartment leases at University Park, according to a Penn State news release.

The proposal, which will affect students intending to live in the White Course Apartments, will go to the full board Friday, Sept. 18 for final approval.

White Course Apartments are located on the west end of University Park’s campus and offer 154 apartments for single graduate students and graduate students with families.

Specifically, the proposal would keep the monthly rate for a one-bedroom apartment at $1,168 per month and a two-bedroom apartment at $1,321 per month.

Rates for three-bedroom apartments with a single bathroom would stay at $1,459 per month and three-bedroom apartments with one-and-a-half baths would stay at $1,474 per month.

Finally, four-bedroom apartments would stay at $938 per person in 2021-2022.