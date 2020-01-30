On the front windows of the new Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity are 10 words written by poet June Jordan — “We are the ones that we have been waiting for.”

Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity has relocated to LL011 in the HUB-Robeson Center, seeking to provide students of all identities with a more spacious and vibrant community space.

Brian Patchcoski, director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said the relocation is a symbol of how the center has evolved over time. He said it will continue to do so in an effort to promote inclusivity and diversity on campus.

“In this space, we hope to install a place of belonging — a place where communities can be, regardless of how many communities a student may occupy,” Patchcoski said. “This new physical entity is designed from feedback of students — what did they want, what does the next generation want and how does this help to foster a more inclusive community?”

From art installations with sex and gender terminology to a carpet that integrates all colors of the rainbow, the center’s design is unique in the fact that it’s almost unrecognizable from surrounding Penn State student spaces, according to Patchcoski.

Patchcoski said there’s something symbolic about the new center being in the HUB, which he described as “the center of the student experience.”

“This entity being here is a symbol and sign of Penn State’s commitment to this community being physically present on campus,” Patchcoski said. “Regardless of who a Penn Stater may be, even if you’re cisgender identified and have never thought about sex and gender in a deeper way, these spaces are for everyone.”

Patchcoski said the design was made possible through the Penn State Campus Arts Initiative, which allowed for the center to collaborate with Tamara Gayer, a Brooklyn artist known for her vibrant images and words that visualize social change.

Gayer’s work adorns the center’s walls with vivacious murals that integrate a variety of sex and gender terms with the colors from pride flags that exist in the community.

Sonya Wilmoth, assistant director of the center, said the artwork’s purpose, aside from being pleasant to the eye, is to spark conversations between students who occupy the space.

“The artwork speaks to everyone,” Wilmoth said. “It adds beauty to the space, but also the story and history of the words and images that she used are so important. It’s been an opportunity for people to start conversations.”

Architects worked in conjunction with Gayer to provide students with the aesthetic they had requested — flexible, industrial and urban, while also comfortable.

The center’s mission is to be as inclusive of all identities as possible. Throughout the center, there are installments that allow students to easily access its resources. For instance, there is an internal staircase — with a private access point — and benches designed to allow students to work their way into the center instead of walking right in.

Wilmoth said when she first saw the center she was amazed with the way it turned out. Her only wish, she admitted, was that she could somehow watch all the students’ faces on the first day of classes when they entered the space.

“It’s kind of like building a house,” Wilmoth said. “You pick out the carpet and the tile and everything else, but you can never fully imagine what it will be like when it comes together. When I saw it, I just thought, ‘Wow this is breathtaking.’”

Perhaps one of the biggest changes is that the new space has brought with it a “co-location” of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

“We’ve worked together for years, but I think with the co-location piece it now allows students to be in spaces they might not have been able to be in the past,” Patchcoski said. “The intention is that someone can walk into the PRCC, come down the stairs to us for services and never be seen, and then leave from the PRCC.”

With the opening of the relocation came changes in the PRCC as well, as the PRCC just unveiled gender-inclusive bathrooms that provide space for transgender individuals and anyone who may need private space — such as people with a care attendant, those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, sexual violence survivors and disabled individuals.

Patchcoski said there have been conversations about relocating to a new space for almost a decade due to the Boucke Buildings’s lack of spaciousness. Lauren Whitley, a student staff member for the center, attested to this, saying she too thought relocation was a necessity.

“There were times when we had an influx of students, but we didn’t have enough chairs or standing space for students to just hang out and chill,” Whitley (senior- psychology) said. “There was also no separation of administration space and student space, so it could get really loud.”

As a staff member of two years, Whitley knew about the layout plans and saw various designs, but she said she was still not prepared for the unveiling.

“I was honestly really blown away,” Whitley said. “Coming into the space, it exceeded my expectations. It’s so much more spacious, vibrant and lively.”