The Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences will provide funding for rapid interdisciplinary research on the coronavirus, according to a Penn State news release.

Seed grants will be distributed to projects with “clear potential for improving public health.”

The release said research proposals may focus on anything relating to improving prevention, diagnostics, treatment, infection control practices and public health policies relating to the coronavirus.

The seed fund information page outlines the requirements for proposals. Evaluations of research proposals will be based on the “potential for significant and rapid impact on human health with respect to the disease (COVID-19) or the causal virus (SARS-CoV-2),” the ability to use resources unique to Penn State, the ability to provide funding past one year of research if there are no immediate results expected, and the research’s urgent dependence on seed funding.

Proposals are being reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis throughout the month. The first decisions will be released Tuesday, March 10.

The funding is supported by other institutions across the university — including the Materials Research Institute, the Social Sciences Research Institute, the Institute for Computational and Data Science and the Institutes for Energy and the Environment — and the university is encouraging interdisciplinary contributions to this research effort.

“Not only must Penn State take actions to help protect the health and wellbeing of our community, we also have a special responsibility as a research university to conduct work that addresses the most important problems facing society,” Penn State’s executive vice president and provost Nick Jones said in the release.