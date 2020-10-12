Editor’s note: In a two-part series, the Collegian detailed UPUA’s history of allegations of racism and what the organization is doing to combat internal racism. Read about the experiences and impact of UPUA’s community representative seats here.

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s 15th Assembly is working to combat internal racism within the organization after receiving allegations of racism from representatives of color.

Lexy Pathickal, the vice president of UPUA, said that many of the assembly’s representatives of color “haven’t felt welcome.”

“There’s a lot more pressure on them representing their communities,” Pathickal (senior-political science) said. “It’s actually impossible for one person to do that for their entire community.”

She said after allegations of racism were made against UPUA and some members, she was able to gain “more insight” into what members of UPUA were feeling, which inspired part of her platform during her campaign with UPUA President Zachary McKay.

“During our campaign, we ran on the fact that we wanted to create an inclusive environment, change the atmosphere and make it more open,” Pathickal said. “Everything that has happened [since we were elected] has made us question our leadership.”

What UPUA has done

Pathickal spoke about the ways in which UPUA is trying to be “anti-racist,” starting with free six-hour anti-racism training through the Diversity and Resiliency Institute of El Paso.

She explained that all members must complete the training and inform UPUA leadership after they have done so.

“[The course] goes through allyship and social awareness,” Steven Zhang, the speaker of the assembly, said. “[It helps members understand] these prejudices and how [they] can speak out against them.”

Zhang (junior-economics and political science) said UPUA has historically been a “predominantly white” organization, and he believes this has contributed to “a lot of animosity” against the organization.

“Many have joined the UPUA and left because they don’t feel it’s a welcoming environment,” Zhang said. “Advocacy and empathy are very important for people to understand each other.”

Zhang said he believes that though the allegations of racism in UPUA’s past are “valid,” the organization “made really big progress two years ago” by adding community group seats for cultural caucuses on campus.

Community groups seats allow for various identity-based organizations to be represented within UPUA and act as liaisons between UPUA and their respective groups.

“That was just step one of making sure we have representation on campus,” Zhang said. “The big thing about this year’s administration and leadership [is we’re] committed to making sure we are being inclusive.”

Zhang said the assembly is working to find both short-term and long-term solutions to “discourage discrimination” within the organization. The anti-racism training was part of UPUA’s short-term solution, he added.

“No way is this tackling all of the issues, but it’s a good starting point to promote further conversations and awareness,” Zhang said. “Almost all members have completed [the training].”

Though he said it’s hard to “pinpoint” the effectiveness of the anti-racism training because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zhang plans to hold one-on-one sessions with representatives to better gauge the effectiveness.

“We haven’t received any complaints,” Zhang said.

Najee Rodriguez, the chair of the Justice and Equity Committee for UPUA, said the anti-racism training helped bring awareness to the organization about “the issues that are so prevalent in our society.”

“It’s important that those who don’t fall into those communities see what it’s like,” Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) said. “There’s no way to guarantee people watched all of the lessons; it was entirely their prerogative to absorb that information.”

Rodriquez said he hopes the training wasn’t seen as “another homework assignment,” but rather that it “stuck with” a lot of members.

“As a representative, it’s your duty to represent the entirety of Penn State,” Rodriguez said. “I’m hoping we can practice what we learned in these lessons [because] it’s still your duty to protect and advocate for communities, no matter how small.”

Rodriguez said one of the new duties of his job on the Justice and Equity Committee is to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are “brought into every conversation” during UPUA meetings.

“There’s a lot of deep-rooted distrust of the UPUA, and we’re actively trying to fix that,” Rodriguez said. “There’s been incremental progress over the years, but we’re pushing it over the edge; this is kind of a turning point.”

In addition to implementing anti-racism training for everyone in UPUA, UPUA leadership has been holding bi-weekly meetings on the “Racial Healing Handbook” to talk about “personal experiences of racism” and talk more introspectively on the subject, according to Zhang.

He explained the long-term plans for UPUA to eliminate internal racism will be more “structural,” so that people “feel comfortable speaking out.”

“[We want to] make sure every single assembly in the future has some of the tools to understand the issues and actively fight against racism,” Zhang said. “As long as we have a framework there, we can actively promote anti-racism in future assemblies.”

What UPUA plans to do

Pathickal said one of the institutional changes the 15th Assembly is trying to implement is a hearing process in the judicial board for instances of racism within the organization. This way, she said representatives of color would know there is “a process” they could go through if they experience racism within UPUA.

Another change Pathickal said the organization is trying to make is to establish an “election code.”

“We’re hoping that something might be implemented as part of the requirement for people to run for UPUA election like diversity training,” Zhang said. “We really want to make sure we have a firm structure for the future.”

Pathickal said the Ad Hoc Committees — groups within the executive, legislative and judicial branches of UPUA often focused on a specific task — have been discussing implementing anti-racism training and workshop requirements for members to complete before they’re able to run in elections.

These changes, Pathickal said, are currently on track to be implemented during this school year.

“By the end of the fall or by the beginning of the spring, [we’re hoping] to come together as a large collective unit and get every idea across,” Pathickal said. “We have a session every spring to go through the election code, constitution and bylaws.”

Zhang said UPUA is hoping to implement UPUA-wide town halls to “drill these issues home” in the future.

“I like to be candid about these issues; there’s no need for racism in UPUA’s history to be covered up,” Zhang said. “I don’t believe in this being some sort of damage control. I want my leadership to be committed to this.”

Pathickal said if there isn’t a more “robust system” in place to “keep racism out of UPUA” before she and McKay graduate, she knows other representatives in the organization would continue the work to make sure a system is implemented in the future.

“Being actively anti-racist is not an easy thing to do — it’s going to be a long term [with] a lot of uncomfortable conversations,” Pathickal said. “At the end of the day, it needs to be done.”

